Hindu Spring festival Holi to celebrate at Momentary

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Holi celebration is planned for The Momentary next month.

According to a release, colors, cuisine and community will be at the center of Northwest Arkansas’ celebration on April 8 from 12-3 p.m. The Hindu Spring festival is organized by the Indian Cultural Association of NWA.

Holi is described as an ancient Hindu tradition celebrating the welcoming of spring, also known as the Festival of Colors. Holi is celebrated annually on the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month, falling on March 8 this year. Vibrant, natural powder dyes will be tossed in the air, covering all in attendance with a bright coat of color, the Momentary says.

“Festival of colors-Holi has been celebrated in India for thousands of years and has become associated with fun and frolic,” ICANWA Vice President Ravikanth Krovvidi said, “It celebrates the onset of spring after the completion of winter, and the natural colors sprinkled on each other signify the change in the hues of nature around us. It is a celebration of the vibrancy of life.”

The Momentary says families across the region are invited to join for a day full of festivities and an exchange of cultures.

According to the release, the community experience will offer cuisine from community food vendors, along with the Momentary’s Food Truck and RØDE House bar. The festival will have fun for guests of all ages, from dancing and drinking to music and colors.

The event is free and open to the public, with colored pigments and food available for purchase. For more information, visit themomentary.org .

