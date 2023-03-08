Dr. Lattisha Bilbrew used a childhood experience to drive her passion for medicine

At the young age of five, Dr. Lattisha Bilbrew learned a life lesson about compassion and empathy that fueled her drive to go into the field of medicine.

Many years later, the Morehouse School of Medicine graduate still reflects on those memories when making a difference in her patients’ lives as an orthopedic surgeon and partner with Resurgens Orthopedics.

“I would do this work for free,” Dr. Bilbrew told The Rashad Richey Morning Show when discussing the joy she gets from making a difference in her patients’ lives.

Dr. Bilbrew continued by saying, “I infuse my practice with empathy, love and kindness so that I can change people’s lives.”

In addition to being a surgeon, Dr. Bilbrew has recently become an author and published her first book, “Yes, I Am the Surgeon: Lessons on Perseverance in a World That Tells You No”

“I wanted to use this book as a toolbox for people coming after me,” emphasized Dr. Bilbrew when explaining her purpose for writing the book.

Finally, Dr. Bilbrew told The Rashad Richey Morning Show that, “This book is for the person who already knows they can do, they are just getting tired along the path. To show them they can persevere.”

