Job openings declined in January but still far outnumber available workers By Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom, 5 days ago

The Labor Department's JOLTS report showed there are 10.824 million openings, down some 410,000 from December. That equates to 1.9 job openings per every available ...