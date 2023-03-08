Melissa Barrera Talks ‘Scream 6’ in Embellished Minidress & Sharp Boots on ‘Seth Meyers’

Melissa Barrera chose a little black dress for her talk-show appearance on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” this Tuesday night.

Following the “Scream 6” New York City premiere on March 6, Barrera spoke to host Seth Meyers last night on all things “Scream.” The film will officially debut in theaters on March 10 marking the return of Barrera, Jenna Ortega and more.

For her interview, Barrera went with a black minidress crafted with an array of white beads and gems. The entire neckline and straps of the dress were embellished with accessories that dangled down from its softly sculpted plunging neckline to then transition into a branch of floral patterns along the bodice.

For accessory wear, the actress opted for large pearl stud earrings and a statement ring chicly placed on her pointer finger.

Complementing the detail on her dress, Barrera donned a sleek middle-parted ponytail and a rosy pink lip.

Barrera swapped her Andrea Wazen Double Jeu Glitz platform pumps worn to the premiere for a pair of long pointed-toe boots. They reflected a high-shine finish and featured a beige outsole and a sharp 2-to-3-inch stiletto heel.

Barrera’s boots were long enough to cover the calf yet haltered right below the knee ultimately accentuating the dress’s hem.

For the “Scream 6” premiere, her platform heels also featured a grunge yet preppy silhouette, as its Mary Jane-style supportive straps came adorned with Swarovski crystals.

The horror sequel’s anticipated release was properly celebrated with its cast full of Hollywood notables. Courteney Cox , Hayden Panettiere, Jenna Ortega and more were a monochromatic vision on the red carpet coupled with a roster of point-toe footwear statements. Demi Lovato also made an appearance sporting a caped ensemble and hidden heels.

