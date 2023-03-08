SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament 2023 bracket, schedule, TV and more

The SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament is set to get underway Wednesday night as the stretch run for the NCAA Tournament hits high-gear .

The four bottom-seeded teams in the conference – No. 14 LSU, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 12 South Carolina, and No. 11 Georgia – get things started with an ostensible play-in round Thursday night.

The league’s best four teams – No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Texas A&M, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 4 Missouri – are off until the quarterfinals begin Friday. Everyone else in the SEC plays Thursday.

The league is expected to have seven teams make the NCAA Tournament with an eighth, Mississippi State on the bubble. Immediate losses by MSU, Arkansas or Auburn could be enough to knock them off the bubble (even if it’s unlikely for the Razorbacks or Tigers) and a deep run from Vanderbilt could lift the Commodores in.

The tourney starts from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

First round

Game 1: 12-seed South Carolina vs. 13-seed Ole Miss, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2: 11-seed Georgia vs. 14-seed LSU, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Thursday, March 9

Round 2

Game 3: 8-seed Florida vs. 9-seed Mississippi State, noon (SEC Network)

Game 4: 5-seed Tennessee vs. Game 1 winner, 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 5 : 7-seed Auburn vs. 10-seed Arkansas , 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 6: 6-seed Vanderbilt vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Friday, March 10

Quarterfinals

Game 7: 1-seed Alabama vs. Game 3 winner, noon (ESPN)

Game 8: 4-seed Missouri vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 9: 2-seed Texas A&M vs, Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 10 : 3-seed Kentucky vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, March 11

Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, noon (ESPN)

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, March 12

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, noon (ESPN)

