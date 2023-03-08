Open in App
Deadline

‘A Doll’s House’ Starring Jessica Chastain Extends Broadway Run Ahead Of Opening

By Greg Evans,

5 days ago

A Doll’s House starring Jessica Chastain and Succession ‘s Arian Moayed has extended its Broadway run by a week, and will now play through Saturday, June 10.

'Parade' At Standing Room Only During First Week Of Previews - Broadway Box Office

The extension announced by producer The Jamie Lloyd Company comes just a day before the revival’s March 9 opening at the Hudson Theatre. The new version of Ibsen’s classic is adapted by Amy Herzog and directed by Lloyd.

Lea Salonga Joins Broadway Cast Of David Byrne-Fatboy Slim Musical 'Here Lies Love'

The Lloyd company said the week-long extension of the limited engagement was due to popular demand. Last week, A Doll’s House grossed $742,696 and filled a strong 93% of seats at the Hudson.

Chastain and Moayed are joined onstage by a cast that includes Jesmille Darbouze, Tasha Lawrence, Michael Patrick Thornton and Okieriete Onaodowan.

SAG Awards Presenters - The Full List

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Kristin Bjorklund Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘Family Feud’ Producer Was 67
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Oscars Don’t Distract SXSW: Attendees Transfixed By Robert Rodriguez’s Work-In-Progress ‘Hypnotic’; Crowds Turned Away
Austin, TX15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy