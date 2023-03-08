Open in App
Davenport, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport needs spring cleaning volunteers for Corridor Cleanup

By Sharon Wren,

5 days ago

It’s the season for spring cleaning and the Davenport Public Works Department needs volunteers to help tidy up streets and waterways after this past winter.

They’re holding their annual Corridor Cleanup on Saturday, March 25 from 8-11 a.m. Volunteers are needed to pick up litter and other trash that accumulated over time.

“We can’t do it alone,” said Robbin Dunn, the event’s coordinator. “The Corridor Cleanup is a great way to participate – take ownership in the community we live in, enjoy the outdoors, meet new people, and protect our local and downstream waterways litter finds its way into.”

Volunteers have a fun time and there’s usually a few finds that turn into great stories. “Nobody knows what kind of weather we will battle or what we will find. That is part of the fun in helping our community shine,” Dunn said. “Cleanups can be an adventure. When it comes to the Corridor Cleanup, we never know what volunteers might uncover – license plates and some of the most peculiar items you can imagine have been found over the years. Volunteers might even be the person who finds and reunites someone with a personal item they never thought they would see again.”

Davenport’s Corridor Cleanup takes place on Saturday, March 25 from 8-11 a.m. and anyone can volunteer. No experience is necessary, as long as they want to help protect local waterways and tidy up the community. Click here for more information, a list of cleanup locations or to register. Volunteers are asked to check the weather that morning and dress appropriately because the cleanup will go on regardless of weather.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

