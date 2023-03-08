Open in App
Punta Gorda, FL
See more from this location?
NBC2 Fort Myers

Three arrested after search warrant led to Punta Gorda drug bust

By Mariana Ortiz,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTfWc_0lBnPUIb00

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Three people were arrested after a search warrant led to a drug bust inside a Punta Gorda home.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant with the Narcotics Unit Tuesday.

When the SWAT and Aviation team entered the Burnt Store Village home, the Narcotics Unit began a search. Looking around the place, they found multiple drugs and contraband inside a Punta Gorda home. The items were in the house, and a makeshift bedroom inside the garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzRzf_0lBnPUIb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5AbG_0lBnPUIb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SN8XW_0lBnPUIb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CC0Kj_0lBnPUIb00

According to the report, detectives located Tiffany G Beasley and Samantha J. Fout side of the home.

Fentanyl, Heroin, Oxycontin, Marijuana, and pipes were found in their shared bedroom.

Shawn W. Spencer, who lived in the garage, was arrested after a straw and measuring cup covered in fentanyl were found.

All three individuals are facing multiple charges, such as possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacturing drug paraphernalia.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte County, FL newsLocal Charlotte County, FL
Tip about stolen motorcycle leads deputies to plethora of drugs in Punta Gorda home
Punta Gorda, FL2 days ago
Stolen motorcycle leads to two person narcotics arrest
Punta Gorda, FL3 days ago
Former employee arrested after shooting at unoccupied Port Charlotte business
Port Charlotte, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two men arrested after stealing car and trying to sell the items inside in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL2 hours ago
Motorcycle stolen from North Port leads to Charlotte County drug arrests
North Port, FL3 days ago
Deputies searching for duo that stole money from Port Charlotte church
Port Charlotte, FL2 days ago
Sebring Man Pleads Guilty To Possessing Firearms, Distribution Of Meth In Sarasota
Sarasota, FL3 days ago
Lee County resident faces multiple felony charges including carjacking
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Two hospitalized after Sarasota motorcycle crash
Sarasota, FL23 hours ago
LaBelle man found guilty of murdering FWC Officer Julian Keen
Labelle, FL3 days ago
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Arcadia
Arcadia, FL9 hours ago
Fort Myers man guilty in DUI manslaughter of two
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Final suspect in Newtown drug sweep in custody
Sarasota, FL4 days ago
Venice police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Venice, FL3 days ago
Death investigation at Fort Myers marina on Sunday
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Motorcyclist killed in Cape Coral crash
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago
Lehigh Acres home damaged in overnight fire
Lehigh Acres, FL7 hours ago
Cape Coral caretakers plead guilty to stealing more than $500,000 from senior
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
SPD seeking identity of suspects in beating
Sarasota, FL4 days ago
Bicyclist killed in Collier County crash
Naples, FL2 days ago
Jury finds man guilty of killing Florida Fish and Wildlife Officer in 2020
Labelle, FL3 days ago
2 people dead after apparent murder-suicide in Venice
Venice, FL3 days ago
Cape Coral Fire Department addresses burn ban
Cape Coral, FL5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy