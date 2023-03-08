Three arrested after search warrant led to Punta Gorda drug bust

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Three people were arrested after a search warrant led to a drug bust inside a Punta Gorda home.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant with the Narcotics Unit Tuesday.

When the SWAT and Aviation team entered the Burnt Store Village home, the Narcotics Unit began a search. Looking around the place, they found multiple drugs and contraband inside a Punta Gorda home. The items were in the house, and a makeshift bedroom inside the garage.

According to the report, detectives located Tiffany G Beasley and Samantha J. Fout side of the home.

Fentanyl, Heroin, Oxycontin, Marijuana, and pipes were found in their shared bedroom.

Shawn W. Spencer, who lived in the garage, was arrested after a straw and measuring cup covered in fentanyl were found.

All three individuals are facing multiple charges, such as possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacturing drug paraphernalia.