City, county eye development Subhead

‘Wild West’ lack of regulations describes some construction in county

Members of both Fredericksburg City Council and the Gillespie County Commissioners Court gathered Monday morning at the Gillespie County AgriLife Extension Office for a joint special meeting. The discussion included presentations on development, future strategy for extraterritorial jurisdiction and a proposition to have representation on the Legacy Foundation board of the Hill Country Memorial Hospital sale. — Standard-Radio Post/Brent Burgess

News Staff Wed, 03/08/2023 - 09:37 ImageBody

A joint special meeting was held between the Gillespie County Commissioners Court and the Fredericksburg City Council on Monday morning, March 6 at the Gillespie County AgriLife Extension Office.

Both city and county officials gathered to discuss future development projects in the county, review the process for project approval within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ), and propose advocacy for city and council representation on the board of a legacy foundation after the Hill Country Memorial Hospital sale.

Clinton Bailey, Fredericksburg city manager, discussed the extensive development taking place across the county, and the need to keep open conversation between city and county officials to best handle growth.

“A lot of it has to do with our tourism,” said Bailey. “I’ve had some discussions today with our commissioners and the city council about this issue that spreads a lot of our resources thin, whether we’re talking about water, transportation or fire and EMS. We have a fire and EMS department that is three times the size it would typically be if we were just supporting our own population.”

City development

Evan Williamson of the city’s engineering department gave a presentation on city development projects. Williamson gave updates on single-family, multi-family and commercial development projects.

According to Williamson, 197 single-family lots are currently under development. After pointing to new development areas, specifically on the south side of town around Friendship Lane, and the west side of town around Live Oak and Post Oak, over 1,000 lots are in some stage of development.

Regarding multi-family development, significant growth is taking place around Friendship Lane and Eagle Street.

Williamson said both the Albert Hotel and Emigrant Hotel are expected to complete construction downtown within the year. An RV project is also under construction near the Gillespie County Airport. The new middle school construction was also mentioned as a significant project in city commercial development.

“It’s a pretty healthy mix of stuff,” said Tim Lehmberg, executive director for the Gillespie County Economic Development Commission (EDC).

Kyle Staudt, the city’s building official, mentioned that single-family building permits vary, but there are typically 70-150 permits issued annually, and this year is showing a slight reduction.

Lehmberg also mentioned that many multi-family developments are currently on hold due to various reasons from supply issues to financing. According to Lehmberg, these holds are a positive for overall growth, and may help prevent overproduction of that market in Fredericksburg.

“I didn’t want to see all of that happening at the same time,” Lehmberg said.

According to Lehmberg, occupancy rates in Fredericksburg are healthy and that any new multi-family units will likely fill quickly.

“The overall occupancy of everything in the city was 99 percent,” Lehmberg said. “And over the last four years, it hasn’t varied more than one percent.

“I think whoever builds something and gets it done relatively soon, they’re going to be in a good position to lease it up,” he added.

County development

Gillespie County development was also presented by Lehmberg who said, “Here (in the city) it’s hard for things to fall through the cracks, unlike the county, where I just have to describe it as the Wild West.”

With less staff and less regulation authority, Lehmberg described data retrieval for county development as difficult to track.

Since 2018, according to Lehmberg, property values outside of the city in Gillespie County have increased 90 percent.

“Most development is on the western side of the county,” said Lehmberg, who has tracked 1,136 final platted subdivision lots since 2018.

Lehmberg did mention that development in new subdivisions may be slowing down slightly.

Because county development is difficult to track for the EDC, Lehmberg requested that county commissioners make an effort to provide info about developers and lot numbers to his office to improve future tracking.

Of high concern for Lehmberg in county development is RV lot construction.

“Growth of RV parks is causing some concern for many of us,” Lehmberg said. RV park spaces outside of the city limits have increased 150 percent since 2018, whose data shows more than 2,000 RV lots pending for future development. Tiny home lots are categorized as RV lots in the EDC data.

City and county officials discussed the trend as an affordable housing alternative for many residents of the county, but that many tiny homes are being erected as short-term rentals (STRs), so they are not offering solution to the affordable housing crisis. Also, RV spots are not subject to the hotel occupancy tax (HOT), so growth-sparking income is not generated.

During the discussion, Dwayn Boos, Gillespie County Sanitation and Flood Plain Administrator, mentioned that many county residents are setting up tiny homes and RVs to rent that are in violation of flood plain regulations.

Continuing the presentation, Lehmberg said that there are now more than 50 wedding venues in Gillespie County.

Regarding wine industry development, Lehmberg shared there are currently 82 G permits in Gillespie County as of Jan. 1, 2023. G permits are given to various wine industry businesses and provide a way of tracking growth of that industry.

Lehmberg has seen changes in the wine industry, saying that there is a slowdown of winery development, but that there is evidence of what he described as, “pretty significant players,” coming to the area. Lehmberg went on to describe that larger wine businesses, often outside of Texas, are taking an interest in the area and making purchase offers to locally owned wineries.

“I don’t think this growth is coming to a screeching halt,” Lehmberg said.

Members of the city council questioned the process of regulation among county commissioners for monitoring county growth.

“It goes to the extent that is authorized by law,” said Gillespie County Judge Daniel Jones, who expressed that state legislation highly limits county officials’ ability to regulate development.

ETJ agreement needed

Questions were raised in the meeting regarding the agreement between the city and the county for regulating development in the ETJ. Both county and city officials conveyed that no agreement document has been found despite search efforts.

“Shouldn’t we just start over at square one?” suggested Council Member Bobby Watson. Following discussion, Mayor Jeryl Hoover appointed the city attorney to draw up plans for a new agreement between the city and the county regarding ETJ regulation.

Board representation

for HCM

Council Member Sharon Joseph requested a way for both city and county officials to be part of the Hill Country Memorial (HCM) Hospital’s Board of its Legacy Foundation, to encourage accountability regarding the dispersal of funds after the hospital sale to Methodist Healthcare Systems.

According to Joseph, an appropriate number of representatives for both the county and the city on the Legacy Foundation board would provide public representation on decisions regarding the sale money, which is expected to be between $150-$200 million.

Mayor Jeryl Hoover was quick to admit there was no legal way to appoint board members to a non-profit organization from a government institution.

Following discussion on the issue, and agreement among many city and county officials that accountability is appropriate regarding the sale funds, Hoover agreed that officials would contact members of the Legacy Board and suggest both city and county appointments.

Joseph said that the hospital board has no legal obligation to be accountable to the community with the sale funds, but they do have a moral obligation.

Both the Gillespie County Commissioners and the Fredericksburg City Council agreed to place items on their upcoming agendas to decide on recommended appointments to the HCM Legacy Board. These appointments will only be recommended and cannot be enforced.