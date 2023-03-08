Board hopes new stipends can help with recruitment News Staff Wed, 03/08/2023 - 09:40 ImageBody

An array of new stipends could await future and current Fredericksburg Independent School District employees as a way to improve recruitment and retention, the board of trustees heard at its Monday night meeting.

Jill Minshew, assistant superintendent for finance, proposed a package of up to $1,250 for employees that would boost pay and give some relief to the market’s high cost of living situation.

The board took no action but will study the proposal, which could potentially include a $250 bonus one month after the start of school, another $400 after the Thanksgiving holidays, and another $600 upon completion of a full school year.

“Several districts have retention stipends and we are able to see their plans,” Minshew told the board. “We want to start this discussion now to help with recruitment for the 2023-2024 school year.”

Minshew proposed the three-tier approach. This would help retain staff who may leave for other job opportunities during the year. “If we announce it now, it can also be a recruiting tool,” she said.

She said Kerrville ISD does a $1,000 stipend, but at the beginning of the year.

The stipends would not count toward the employee’s Teacher Retirement System contributions. The payments would not come out of the district’s general fund, she said.

Natalie Bowman said she’d rather see more even payments to prevent having to pay a bonus to faculty members who would not return the following fall. “I want them to come back in August,” she said.

She also showed FISD’s athletic stipend chart that would see an increase of $66,000 total, provided all coaching positions are filled.

“We looked at all districts we compete against (in athletic play),” Minshew said. “The additional athletic stipends would put us in the top-middle of the pay scale, as opposed to the middle-bottom.”

“I appreciate all the coaches and everyone who helps with the buses and cleaning up of buses and facilities,” trustee Brian Lehne said. “Coaches frequently serve as backup bus drivers, as well, so it’s important for us to do what we can for them.”

The athletic stipend package passed 7-0.

The board also OK’d a missed school day waiver after the early February ice storms closed schools, and they OK’d a projector replacement project that will bring all campuses up to speed with equipment upgrades.

GCHS

Sarah Southard, principal at Gillespie County High School, gave a campus report. Southard took over in November and reported a jump in attendance at the alternative high school campus geared toward working students. She said attendance rose to 82% in February from 67% in November.

Southard also began a newsletter for families of students at GCHS.

She said they are expecting 30 new laptops for the students to utilize, and said the Leadership Gillespie County program recently did a resume writing workshop and conducted mock interviews with GCHS students.

The local P.E.O. chapter also donated gift cards for the instructors to use as incentives for students and said the Fredericksburg Rotary Club will award a scholarship to a GCHS student.

Southern said the campus also hosted the Southern Careers Institute, which explored trade options with students, and some took a cosmetology school field trip.

Currently, GCHS has 41 students enrolled with 25 attending morning classes (half-day schedule) and 16 taking afternoon classes. Students are required to attend four hours per day.

Students also will take part in the April 13 Job Fair sponsored by the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce.

Construction update

The firm overseeing the process to build a new middle school said it approached 12 contractors and received three bids from three firms who completed the pre-qualification process — Cadence-McShane, Guido Construction and Satterfield & Pontikas.

Other firms, the LAN representative stated, were tied up with other work or wanted a different contract arrangement.

Trustee Matt Seidenberger asked if a 25% submittal rate was normal for the large project.

“Given volatility state of market, we knew it would be tough,” the spokesman said. “But of the three we received, all have extensive K-12 construction experience.”

The board also looked at plans for restroom structures and accessible play surfaces at the primary, elementary and Stonewall campuses.

Student report

The board also heard a report from Ava Snoozy, FISD student board representative, who said students at FHS enjoyed the One-Act Play performance last weekend, cheered on Olivia Jones, who will compete in the Battle of the Flowers competition in San Antonio, and came up with campaigns to encourage less energy consumption and promote a Kindness Week.

Snoozy also said the FHS HOSA chapter also promoted healthy habits among students and others will help organize a Democracy Day to help seniors register to vote.

Recognitions

The board also applauded Billie Pride recognitions as follows:

• Fredericksburg High School Principal Chris Weirich recognized the school’s National Merit Scholar finalist Carolina Osterberg. The senior was one of 16,000 National Merit scholar semifinalists.

• Recognized regional Science Fair winners from Fredericksburg Elementary School who traveled to competition in Austin recently. Principal Scott Duncan said five students from Stonewall Elementary and 15 from Fredericksburg Elementary competed at regionals.

Teacher Jessilyn Schellman said there were 82 projects in the local science fair. Of the 15 that advanced to state, FES had 7 first-place and 8 second-place ribbons. Jamie Page is Stonewall Elementary sponsor.

• Recognized District Academic UIL first-place winners from Fredericksburg Elementary School. This was the 12th win in a row at the district level for FES. Teacher Jennifer Hallford recognized coaches of all contestants and students who won gold medals and multiple awards. Principal Scott Duncan handed out certificates to those in attendance. (Winners and photos were printed the Feb. 15 Standard-Radio Post education pages.)

• Presented UIL swimming awards from Coach James Lorries and Wendy Dietrich, athletic director, to swimmers who advanced to regional and state meets. FHS’s first-ever state medalist Miah Fuchs was honored for her second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Stonewall Elementary campus again won the student attendance competition with 95.5% attendance. Staff attendance winner was FHS with 96.7%. Overall, districtwide attendance was up 2% over the same time in 2022, said Stacy Rush, director of school leadership.