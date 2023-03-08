Open in App
California State
Vibe

50 Cent Plans To Seize Assets If Ex-Employee Doesn’t Pay Up In Embezzlement Lawsuit

By DeMicia Inman,

5 days ago

50 Cent is reportedly seeking the assets of an ex-employee who was found guilty of embezzling millions of dollars from his champagne brand.

The 47-year-old shared a screenshot from HipHopDX Tuesday on Instagram with the headline “50 Cent Ready To Seize Ex-Employee’s Property Over $6M Lawsuit.”

“Look I’m a need that by Monday!” wrote the rap mogul, legal name Curtis Jackson, in the caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YjvH_0lBnO21V00

The story itself elaborated on the legal battle between the “Many Men” rapper and Mitchell Green, the former Brand Management Director at Le Chemin du Roi champagne. According to the New York Post, Green inflated the price of the product and pocketed kickbacks from wholesalers grabbing $2.2 million in “agency fees.”

Court documents obtained by the outlet reveal Green confessed in February 2020, “after two years of embezzling from Sire Spirits,” the Power star’s company which also houses Branson Cognac .

An arbitrator found Green responsible for paying back the unethical earnings, along with another $948,096 paid to a wholesaler, and another $2.7 million in attorneys fees, totaling over $6 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNWt1_0lBnO21V00
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the BMF Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere Event on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.


Related Story


According to AllHipHop , Green attempted to have the award vacated, however the request was denied in June 2022. In November 2022, the Queens-bred rapper was awarded an additional $89,305.50 in attorneys’ fees and costs. Additionally, in March 2023, the court ordered Green to pay $6,283,598.50 in compensatory damages, as well as pre-and post-judgment interest.

Green is not the only person 50 Cent has taken action against for the scheme.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Le Chemin du Roi (@lecheminduroi)

The New York Post reported a lawsuit against Michael Caruso, an employee of Beam Suntory, who connected Mitchel Green with Sire Spirits. According to the outlet, Caruso falsely claimed Green had connections to the Taittinger champagne family. Caruso and his wife Gina allegedly earned a cut from Green’s embezzlement.

50 Cent’s lawsuit is against the Carusos, Beam Suntory, and others, seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

Caruso issued a statement to the news outlet claiming “This lawsuit is a blatant attempt to devalue his contribution to Mr. Jackson’s company , and he adamantly denies any wrongdoing.”

