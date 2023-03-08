Open in App
Lynchburg, VA
See more from this location?
DC News Now

16-month-old in Lynchburg in need of life saving kidney transplant

By Anna McDougall,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djq94_0lBnNo4n00

LYNCHBURG, Va. ( WFXR ) — A family in Lynchburg is searching for a living organ donor for their 16-month-old daughter, Magnolia, who is in need of a lifesaving kidney transplant.

Magnolia’s mom, Sydney Maglosky, says at 20 weeks pregnant, she was told Magnolia had bilateral multi-cystic kidneys.

“We were told that that was most always fatal, and that she probably would not live but maybe a few hours after birth,” said Maglosky.

Maglosky says Magnolia was in the NICU for 5 weeks after birth– she began dialysis at 7 weeks old and has been on it ever since.

‘Kids are silent a lot when they’re struggling’: Youth Summit in Lynchburg hopes to empower young people

“Magnolia feels sick all the time, she really struggles with nausea, vomiting, just feeling worn out, a lot of her days are spent in the hospital,” said Maglosky.

The Maglosky’s are a Lynchburg-based family– but travel nearly 2 hours multiple times a week for Magnolia’s dialysis.

“She cannot do dialysis forever, and the longer we do it the more risks there are,” said Maglosky.

They are also involved with the non-profit “Kidneys for Kids” — which advocates for living donors and helps families with the financial burden of treatment. Executive Director, Brian Martindale, says the number of kids who need kidney transplants is on the rise.

“Sometimes families have to raise tens of thousands of dollars for a transplant for their child,” said Martindale.

Martindale founded the nonprofit after he donated a kidney to a child in need in 2013. He says it was the most rewarding experience of his life. His goal is to find 100 kidney donors for 100 kids in need.

“I got to watch her go through high school to dances, to plays, to seeing her get a scholarship to Eastern Michigan University, I mean just every day I see her I get a new reward,” said Martindale.

Even at 16 months old– Magnolia is able to receive a kidney donation from an adult with type O or type B blood.

Martindale emphasizes that donating a kidney is a lifesaving choice for a child in need.

“The gift of a kidney would just give her a whole second chance,” said Maglosky.

Martindale says he plans to travel to 48 states this year to help advocate and show support for families with children in need of kidney transplants. Adding that he hopes Magnolia will have a new kidney when he gets to meet her in person for the first time.

To learn more about “Kidneys for Kids” you can visit their website kfork.org to see how you can get involved with saving a child’s life.

For more information on living donations, Maglosky recommends reaching out to the UVA Living Donations coordinator. You can find more about Magnolia’s story on her mom’s Facebook page .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lynchburg, VA newsLocal Lynchburg, VA
New mental health crisis center opens in Lynchburg
Lynchburg, VA2 days ago
Grand opening for new Duck Donuts coming to Lynchburg
Lynchburg, VA7 hours ago
Update: Parent of unidentified child located
Lynchburg, VA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nurse with UVA Health retiring after decades of helping others
Charlottesville, VA23 hours ago
Cat dies in Roanoke house fire
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Rabid skunk confirmed in Salem; anyone with contact urged to report it
Salem, VA3 days ago
'I'm disgusted': Residents of Danville apartment complex say they are being forced out
Danville, VA1 day ago
Virginia sees record train ridership as passenger rail expands
Newport News, VA9 hours ago
Danville Police Seeking Identity of Person who Stole American Flag
Danville, VA7 hours ago
Residents question two proposed solar farms in Southside; more . . .
Roanoke, VA14 hours ago
Charlottesville’s only homeless shelter for elderly and seriously ill people is about to close, but construction of the housing that will go up in its place has been postponed
Charlottesville, VA8 hours ago
Virginia fines Norfolk Southern $27K for dumping 1,300 tons of coal in Roanoke River
Salem, VA9 hours ago
City Acknowledges 'Definite Overreach' After Clear-Cutting Roanoke Man's Native Garden
Roanoke, VA5 days ago
Roanoke firefighters announce free fire extinguishers to city residents
Roanoke, VA2 days ago
Roanoke man’s native garden leveled by city due to miscommunication
Roanoke, VA4 days ago
Firefighters respond to chimney fire in Fincastle
Fincastle, VA1 day ago
Crowds come out for return of Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Roanoke, VA2 days ago
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late March 12, 2023
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Fire on Lindsay Road displaces residents
Gordonsville, VA3 days ago
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Franklin Co. found safe
Rocky Mount, VA1 day ago
Morning Rush: Murder Arrest, UVA Wins, Chinchilla Cafe
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago
A Century-Old Trout Hatchery in Virginia Is Making Waves
New Castle, VA5 days ago
Vehicle crashes into building in Roanoke
Roanoke, VA2 days ago
Lynchburg woman pleads guilty in connection with 2020 Appomattox County murder
Lynchburg, VA4 days ago
Charlottesville man arrested in connection to Hardy Drive murder
Charlottesville, VA4 days ago
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for violating probation
Lynchburg, VA3 days ago
Wife of Franklin County man who confessed to killing their dogs says she’s thankful he was denied bond
Rocky Mount, VA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy