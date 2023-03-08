Chiefs expected to re-sign JuJu, keep receiving core intact

(610 Sports) – As the old saying goes, "If it aint broke, don't fix it." That looks to be the Kansas City Chiefs line of thinking when it comes to their wide receiver corps headed into free agency.

According to NFL Network's James Palmer, the Chiefs plan to re-sign veteran wide receiver Smith-Schuster in hopes of keeping some continuity in their passing attack.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year $3,760,000 deal with Kansas City prior to the 2022 season after spending the first five years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The sixth-year veteran wideout caught 78 passes for 933 and three touchdowns during the regular season and added another 10 catches for 89 yards during the Chiefs Super Bowl Championship run in the playoffs. Cmith-Schuster ranked second on the team in both receptions and yards, trailing only tight end Travis Kelce in both categories.

Palmer also noted that Mecole Hardman is expected to draw a lot of interest in free agency that will very likely price him out of the Chiefs range of spending. Hardman caught 16 touchdowns in his four seasons in Kansas City. Retaining Smith-Schuster could be a key move if the franchise hopes to make another Super Bowl run next season.