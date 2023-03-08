Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
See more from this location?
KRLD News Radio

Fort Worth city council member pushes to change marijuana policies

By Baylee Friday,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Z0zy_0lBnJynf00

It’s a complicated issue that everyone seems to have an opinion on: Decriminalizing marijuana. And one Fort Worth city leader is pushing for more to be done, claiming that too many nonviolent offenders are crowding jails.

“We can’t fix state law, can’t fix our jail system here at the local level,” says City Council Member Chris Nettles. “But these individuals are sitting in jail for six months, sometimes to a year because they can’t afford an attorney.”

Tarrant County actually adopted a policy a while back to cite people for certain low-level crimes instead of arresting them. That includes people who possess a “small amount” of marijuana between two and four ounces.

Nettles is on a mission to change what the city classifies as a “small amount” of the drug.

“What is the issue with moving it from two to four ounces?” He asked at a city council work session yesterday. “Four ounces is not a lot, it’s not something that’s normally sold.”

Photo credit KRLD

Five Texas cities, including Denton, recently passed ordinances to decriminalize low level marijuana possession. But some are having issues enforcing the new rules. Voters say it feels like nothing changed and they’re still ending up behind bars. Meanwhile, city officials say their hands are tied because of state laws.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker says enforcement issues like these are something she’d like to avoid. She says the cite-and-release policy is fairly new and the reason so many people are still being arrested for low-level pot possession could be a communication matter.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up to receive our KRLD Insider Newsletter for more news

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Denton’s Proposition B to End Minor Marijuana Possession Arrests and Citations Faces Implementation Challenges Due to State Laws
Denton, TX2 days ago
Texas driver who outraged the public by abandoning German Shepherd in broad daylight is illegally in U.S. and under arrest, jail records say
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Texas teacher resigns, arrested for alleged relationship with student, district says
Grand Prairie, TX9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Some Fort Worth ISD employees facing uncertainty with proposed reorganization
Fort Worth, TX9 hours ago
Changes coming to Fort Worth ISD could lead to layoffs, officials say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth Police video shows confrontation that ended in a man being shot by officers
Fort Worth, TX7 hours ago
Grand Prairie teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
Grand Prairie, TX23 hours ago
See how this Mesquite property owner has noticed changes downtown
Mesquite, TX1 day ago
Toddler wounded in Oak Cliff gunfire, Dallas police have announced no arrests
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Colleyville, TX2 days ago
Fifth person arrested in multiple North Texas fentanyl busts
Flower Mound, TX3 days ago
Fifth Person Arrested in DOJ, DEA Probe Into Carrollton Fentanyl Overdoses
Carrollton, TX2 days ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Stephens County burglaries arrested, held on more than $50,000 in bonds
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Police looking for killer who left a man to die in South Dallas
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
Police: 4 people shot dead in Northwest Dallas apartment; 2 arrested
Dallas, TX9 hours ago
North Richland Hills woman killed by a train in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX9 hours ago
Hit-and-run driver that killed motorcyclist in Wise County sought by police
Rhome, TX1 day ago
Dallas Police Arrest Man Who Abandoned Dog on Teagarden Road
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Man shot by Fort Worth police had pepper spray gun, not firearm
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Woman who lost $75K in North Texas, worldwide online romance scam warning others of the danger
Grand Prairie, TX23 hours ago
Two charged with murder in connection to Northwest Dallas shooting that killed four
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Flower Mound 18-year-old charged with supplying fentanyl used in teen's overdose
Flower Mound, TX3 days ago
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: March 13-19
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
Police looking for suspects involved in shooting that left Arlington father of 6 dead
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Frisco approves zoning change to pave the way for Universal's proposed theme park
Frisco, TX5 days ago
Family of 11-year-old killed in shooting that also injured his mother remember their 'inseparable' bond
Dallas, TX21 hours ago
A mini Hollywood in Texas? This DFW city is building a 72-acre studio development
Mansfield, TX16 hours ago
Fort Worth police looking for duo from apparent prank robbery
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Construction worker killed in north Fort Worth now identified
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Man arrested for shooting woman, child in north Dallas
Dallas, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy