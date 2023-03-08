Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Suspect Arrested In Connection To 2022 Homicide

5 days ago
A suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in 2022, according to Oklahoma City Police.﻿

Kody Melendrez was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the murder of Donnell Smith on Jan. 3, 2022.

Police said they responded to a shooting on that date at around 1:04 p.m. near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer Road.

Smith was transported by a private vehicle to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said investigators learned that Smith was involved in an argument with Melendrez when he was shot and killed.

Melendrez fled the scene on the day of the shooting, and he has now been booked on the complaint of first-degree murder.

Comments / 0
