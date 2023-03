ST. LOUIS – Four farmers search for someone to love starting Wednesday night on FOX 2.

Farmer Wants a Wife is hosted by Jennifer Nettles, and stars four hard-working men looking for that special someone. Landon, Ryan, Hunter, and Allen put their names in the hat.

The show takes the four men out of their comfort zone as they try to court women from the city. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor and Ty Hawkins introduced the public to the four farmers Wednesday.

