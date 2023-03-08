Mary J Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival Returns For It’s Second Year

Mary J Blige kicked off her first Strength of a Woman festival in 2022, and it was a huge hit. The musical icon gathered some of her closest celebrity friends and produced a weekend-long celebration in the name of sisterhood. Today, on International Women’s Day, the Good Morning Gorgeous crooner, in partnership with Pepsi, announced that she is returning to the A for another fun-filled weekend.

This time around, the festival has expanded to include new activities like The Purpose Ball and a stop at the Robert Glasper at City Winery. Festivities will take place from Thursday, May 11, to Sunday, May 14. Blige will have two concerts with an All-Star lineup, a summit filled with inspirational panel discussions, a comedy show, and a gospel brunch.

You can expect performances by Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Robert Glasper, Mike Epps, Jodeci, Busta Rhymes, Jeezy, Method Man, Jadakiss, Lucky Daye, Coco Jones, Saucy Santana, Sunday Service Collective and Muni Long.

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit back to Atlanta for its second year,” said Blige, Founder of Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit. “Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival. I’m so grateful for all of the support from our performers and participants and of course Live Nation Urban, Pepsi and our additional partners who are committed to celebrating and creating community for Black women.”

For more information, please visit soawfestival.com .

