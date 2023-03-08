Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
See more from this location?
KDAF

What to expect from rainy weather in North Texas midweek and more rain over the weekend

By Caleb Wethington,

5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Rain, rain is here to stay in the region of North Texas with cool weather and scattered rain midweek before, again, more rain over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The weather center reports that the highest chances for rain will be Wednesday morning, night, and late Thursday afternoon along and north of I-20. A few strong storms will be possible with locally heavy rain potentially generating minor flooding.

“Wednesday and Thursday’s weather will feature a wavering stationary front that causes temperatures to fluctuate between the 50s behind the front to the 70s ahead of the front.

“This front will produce gray, damp, and humid conditions across the region. Scattered showers and storm will develop and impact the region Wednesday and Thursday. The most likely rainfall amounts through Thursday will range from a half inch to an inch and a half over North Texas to a quarter to three-quarters inch over Central Texas,” NWS Fort Worth said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jq9CK_0lBnEQ5i00
NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

A cold front will come on Thursday with chances for rain mostly in the evening hours with widespread showers and storms developing and moving south in the night. Friday will prove to be pleasant after the midweek rain with highs ranging in the mid-to-high 60s.

“Widespread showers and thunderstorms develop along a cold front and move south thorough the night. Heavy rain and minor flooding will be the primary hazards. Drier air moves in Friday and should make for a pleasant end to the workweek,” the center said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q97Y4_0lBnEQ5i00
NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

After Friday’s predicted pleasantness, more rain is expected on Saturday with the possibility of severe weather late in the day but uncertain at this time.

NWS Fort Worth adds, “Saturday will be warm and breezy with highs in the 80s for most. A dryline will advance into North Texas late in the day and may support the development of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

“The severe threat is uncertain at this time. Details that are yet to come into focus are the amount of moisture return ahead of the dryline, the strength of the lift and cap, and the amount of available instability. A cold front will move through overnight and lower temperatures Sunday.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ckZiq_0lBnEQ5i00
NWS Fort Worth/Dallas
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
When to expect & what you need to know about storms & possible spring freeze this week in North Texas
Fort Worth, TX7 hours ago
2023 Study: Texas city ranked the fattest city in America
Mcallen, TX7 hours ago
The proper way to address residents in these Central Texas cities, towns
Austin, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Burning eyes and dead fish as red tide flares up on Florida coast
Indian Rocks Beach, FL9 hours ago
MAP: Best places to take bluebonnet, wildflower photos
Austin, TX1 day ago
WATCH: 2023 Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Dallas, TX2 days ago
North Richland Hills woman killed by a train in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX10 hours ago
Dallas music fans! Drake, 21 Savage going on tour & coming to Texas: Here’s what you need to know
Dallas, TX3 hours ago
The World’s only first-run dine-in cinema brewpub coming to Dallas-Fort Worth
Mansfield, TX1 day ago
STUDY: This is the salary needed to live comfortably in Dallas-Fort Worth & other large metros in Texas
Dallas, TX3 days ago
5 North Texas high schools win boys basketball state titles
Dallas, TX1 day ago
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX3 hours ago
These are 2023’s best Texas cities for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, study finds
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Why napping can benefit you & the best places to take a nap in Dallas
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
‘Let’s do it for the culture’ with Fort Worth clothing store Union Station in Sundance Square
Fort Worth, TX2 hours ago
Some of the best places to eat in Dallas from my personal experience
Dallas, TX1 day ago
New 2023 Study: Texas Colleges among the most attractive for out-of-state students
Houston, TX4 hours ago
He Did It Again! New BBQ eatery opens in Dallas from the founder of Chilis
Dallas, TX3 days ago
WATCH: Alligator Allegedly Stolen Over 20 Years Ago Returned to Texas Zoo
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Construction worker killed in north Fort Worth now identified
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy