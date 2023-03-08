What to expect from rainy weather in North Texas midweek and more rain over the weekend

DALLAS (KDAF) — Rain, rain is here to stay in the region of North Texas with cool weather and scattered rain midweek before, again, more rain over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The weather center reports that the highest chances for rain will be Wednesday morning, night, and late Thursday afternoon along and north of I-20. A few strong storms will be possible with locally heavy rain potentially generating minor flooding.

“Wednesday and Thursday’s weather will feature a wavering stationary front that causes temperatures to fluctuate between the 50s behind the front to the 70s ahead of the front.

“This front will produce gray, damp, and humid conditions across the region. Scattered showers and storm will develop and impact the region Wednesday and Thursday. The most likely rainfall amounts through Thursday will range from a half inch to an inch and a half over North Texas to a quarter to three-quarters inch over Central Texas,” NWS Fort Worth said.

A cold front will come on Thursday with chances for rain mostly in the evening hours with widespread showers and storms developing and moving south in the night. Friday will prove to be pleasant after the midweek rain with highs ranging in the mid-to-high 60s.

“Widespread showers and thunderstorms develop along a cold front and move south thorough the night. Heavy rain and minor flooding will be the primary hazards. Drier air moves in Friday and should make for a pleasant end to the workweek,” the center said.

After Friday’s predicted pleasantness, more rain is expected on Saturday with the possibility of severe weather late in the day but uncertain at this time.

NWS Fort Worth adds, “Saturday will be warm and breezy with highs in the 80s for most. A dryline will advance into North Texas late in the day and may support the development of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

“The severe threat is uncertain at this time. Details that are yet to come into focus are the amount of moisture return ahead of the dryline, the strength of the lift and cap, and the amount of available instability. A cold front will move through overnight and lower temperatures Sunday.”

