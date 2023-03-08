Open in App
Myrtle Beach, SC
WBTW News13

Crews respond to 2nd fire at Myrtle Beach piano bar since Monday

By Kevin Accettulla,

5 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded Wednesday morning to a second fire at a Myrtle Beach piano bar since Monday.

Crews were called Wednesday to Nola’z Dueling Piano Bar on 9th Avenue North for another fire, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Crews were also called Monday morning to the same piano bar for a fire. The cause of the Monday fire is still under investigation.

No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

