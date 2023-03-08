Hungry bears are coming out of hibernation, Yellowstone rangers say. How to stay safe

Bears seem to have had it with hibernation for the year. They’re starting to wake up from their extended slumber , and they’re following their hunger.

The first grizzly to emerge this year was spotted March 7 in Yellowstone National Park — almost as if on cue. The first bear sighted after hibernation in 2022 was also on March 7, according to a National Park Service news release.

A wildlife biologist on a radio telemetry flight spotted the first grizzly of the 2023 season near the remains of a bison carcass in Pelican Valley, in the central-eastern part of the park, the release said.

When bears come out of hibernation, they’re hungry and will typically feed on elk and bison that died during the winter, the release said. They’ve been known to act aggressively if people are around while they feed on carcasses, the release said.

Male grizzlies start to wake up and get active in early March, followed by females with cubs in April and early May, NPS officials said.

Those visiting Yellowstone should remember that the entire park is considered bear country — “from the deepest backcountry to the boardwalks around Old Faithful,” the release said.

“Spring visitors skiing, snowshoeing, or hiking in Yellowstone National Park are reminded to carry bear spray and be especially alert for bears near carcasses and areas with early spring green-up,” Kerry Gunther, a bear management biologist at the park, said in the release. “These are the first foods sought out by grizzlies after emerging from hibernations.”

Bear spray can protect you and the bears, which might otherwise be killed or harmed by people in self-defense, the release said. It has been effective in deterring bears that are defending cubs and food, the release said.

And though firearms are allowed in the park, discharging one violates park regulations.

The park also restricts visitor activities in areas with lots of bears, as well as elk and bison carcasses. Those restrictions begin in certain bear management areas on Friday, March 10.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

