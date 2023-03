Mashed

We Tried Starbucks' New Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew. Deliciousness Doesn't Have To Be Groundbreaking By S.G. Howe, 5 days ago

Never believe someone who says you shouldn't be drinking cold brew in the winter. Every season is cold brew season, and that's an irrefutable fact. ...