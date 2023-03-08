Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Working at Second Base for Team USA Ahead of World Baseball Classic

By Noah Camras,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUF4o_0lBnBkyP00

He's going to be practicing some infield for the next few weeks.

Mookie Betts may be a six-time Gold Glove Award winner in right field , but that doesn't mean he can't play other positions. The Dodgers superstar has made it known that he enjoys playing second base , and his manager, Dave Roberts, has already said he expects to use him there at some points throughout this season .

Betts is currently with Team USA preparing for the World Baseball Classic, and fortunately, he's going to play some second base with them, too. And on Tuesday, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network got a first look at him turning a double play in his Team USA threads.

It's always impressive when a player is able to play multiple positions, but it's especially impressive when they can excel at multiple positions. While it's been a small sample size, Betts has looked good in the infield this spring, and we'll probably get an even better look at him playing second base over the next few weeks of the World Baseball Classic.

Team USA has their first exhibition game tonight — Wednesday, March 8 — against the San Francisco Giants. They then play another one on Thursday, March 9 against the Los Angeles Angels. And then, after a day off, they'll play their first real game on Saturday, March 11 against Great Britain.

We don't know where Betts will be playing defense in that game, but I think it's pretty safe to assume he'll be in the lineup, so I can't wait to see where he's playing on the field.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Key Prospect of Dodgers Trade for Trea Turner and Max Scherzer Signs 8-Year Extension with Nationals
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Feels There's 'A Lot to Like' with Pitching Prospect Gavin Stone
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Finds Pitch Clock More of a Distraction Than a Problem
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Dodger Justin Turner Addresses Hit by Pitch, Feels He 'Got Pretty Lucky'
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Noah Syndergaard: Dodgers RHP Focused On Incremental Improvements Heading Toward Opening Day
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL23 hours ago
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Says An LA Uniform Comes With High Expectations
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Writer Predicts Familiar Dodgers Coach May Get J.D. Martinez Back On Track
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Addresses James Outman's Roster Status
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dodgers Top Pitching Prospect Won’t Get Into a Game This Spring, Says Dave Roberts
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers Pitcher Daniel Hudson Compares James Outman to Babe Ruth
Los Angeles, CA54 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy