Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Working at Second Base for Team USA Ahead of World Baseball Classic

He's going to be practicing some infield for the next few weeks.

Mookie Betts may be a six-time Gold Glove Award winner in right field , but that doesn't mean he can't play other positions. The Dodgers superstar has made it known that he enjoys playing second base , and his manager, Dave Roberts, has already said he expects to use him there at some points throughout this season .

Betts is currently with Team USA preparing for the World Baseball Classic, and fortunately, he's going to play some second base with them, too. And on Tuesday, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network got a first look at him turning a double play in his Team USA threads.

It's always impressive when a player is able to play multiple positions, but it's especially impressive when they can excel at multiple positions. While it's been a small sample size, Betts has looked good in the infield this spring, and we'll probably get an even better look at him playing second base over the next few weeks of the World Baseball Classic.

Team USA has their first exhibition game tonight — Wednesday, March 8 — against the San Francisco Giants. They then play another one on Thursday, March 9 against the Los Angeles Angels. And then, after a day off, they'll play their first real game on Saturday, March 11 against Great Britain.

We don't know where Betts will be playing defense in that game, but I think it's pretty safe to assume he'll be in the lineup, so I can't wait to see where he's playing on the field.