Journal & Courier

Resolution for new road anticipates growth in Lafayette area

By Noe Padilla, Lafayette Journal & Courier,

5 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe County Commissioners approved a resolution on Monday, which aimed at amending the thoroughfare plan of the comprehensive plan for the county.

The Area Plan Commission recommended that the county and the city of Lafayette create a non-residential urban collector road between Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and CR 600S.

Doug Poad, senior planner of transportation for the APC, said that after reviewing the 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan, the plan commission noticed potential growth for residential and industrial development in the south side of Lafayette.

According to the plan commission, the 2050 MTP forecasts residential and employment growth in this area. In 2018, there were 1,634 homes and 5,396 persons living in this area (tract 107), and it's projected to grow to 4,836 homes and 10,588 persons by 2050.

For employment, there were 1,775 jobs located in this area; and it is forecasted to grow to 5,775 jobs by 2050.

With this growth in mind, the plan commission reviewed the area’s roads and services to determine if the city and county would need to address any improvements to meet the future demand of development.

The APC realized that the area only had two primary roads, Concord Road and CR 450 east, that traveled north and south through the area.

And depending on the level of growth that may occur within this area, the APC determined that there was a high possibility that this section of the community would experience an unnecessary amount of traffic due to bottlenecking between these two roads.

“We started looking at the road grid system in this area specifically between Veteran’s Memorial Parkway, CR 600 South, Concord Road and CR 450 East,” said Poad.

“Seeing that we may be receiving some substantial growth in this area, we started looking more closely and decided that we should probably have another north/south corridor between Concord and 450 East.”

The road would be about three-quarters of a mile east of Concord, which would run from CR 600 South, run adjacent to the road next to Woodland Elementary School and end in front of Wabash on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

“We decided that it (should) not be a road that carries a large number of traffic. It should be one classification above a local road being what we call a new non-residential collector. It will be a pinch wider than a local road,” said Poad.

The APC also wanted to designate this road as a non-residential collector road, in hopes of limiting the number of driveways permitted along this road, instead opting to focus on providing limited access to future commercial, industrial and residential development.

The APC also expressed a desire to build a trail on one side of the road to promote safe travel for students going to school.

“We realized the fact that the school corporation, especially those in the county are struggling with bus drivers. And that if a trail is built, and if subdivisions connect to this road with the trail, it will allow safe passage for children walking to and from school.”

Poad noted that this amendment to the comprehensive plan of the county was meant to recognize the eventual need to build this road. It did not specify when or who would be building the road, only highlighting the future need for it.

Commissioner Dave Byers acknowledged the eventual need for the road but questioned why the APC didn’t consider pushing the road further east to the middle of Concord Road and CR 450 East.

Poad expressed that the plan commission did consider placing the road closer to the middle of the two roads, but realized it would be more difficult to build since it would need to work around the industrial development already there.

The county approved the resolution, and the city of Lafayette approved an ordinance on its first reading, which requested the amendment.

“We’re basically planning ahead and establishing the alignment of this road now, instead of trying to play catch-up at a later point in time.”

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

