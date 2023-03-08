St. Johns Country Day senior Taliah Scott wins Gatorade Player of the Year

Taliah Scott isn't finished making history.

The St. Johns Country Day senior won the Gatorade Player of the Year for girls basketball in Florida on Wednesday, the latest in a list of honors for the record-breaking scorer.

She is the fourth Gatorade honoree from Northeast Florida girls basketball, following Ribault's Shante Williams (both 2002 and 2003) and Rennia Davis (2017).

Last week, Scott officially received her jersey for the McDonald's All-American Game in Houston, the fourth McDonald's selection in Northeast Florida girls hoops history.

Scott averaged a state-leading 36.2 points while leading the Spartans to the Florida High School Athletic Association final four for the first time since 1987. She topped the state scoring list for the second consecutive year, and added 9.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Signed with Arkansas, she completed her high school career with 2,735 points, third-most on record for Northeast Florida girls basketball.

An honorable mention selection for the national Naismith Trophy, Scott could still be among the contenders for the Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball award, expected to be announced in a little over a week. She also enters the balloting for the national Gatorade Player of the Award.

For St. Johns Country Day, she becomes the school's fifth winner across multiple sports in the past 12 years, the previous four from the championship girls soccer program. Scott follows Carson Pickett (2012), Chelsea Burns (2015), Abbey Newton (2018) and Kamy Loustau (2019) as the Spartans' Gatorade honorees.