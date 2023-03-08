Ponte Vedra's Lanto Griffin withdraws from Players Championship; Ryan Armour added to field

He has completed two events this season on the PGA Tour, tying for 37th at the Farmers Insurance Open and tying for 58th at AT&T Pebble Beach. Griffin has one PGA Tour victory, in 2020 at the Houston Open.
Griffin has previously appeared twice at The Players, shooting a 3-under 285 to tie for 35th in 2021 and missing the cut with a second-round 80 last year.
For Armour, 47, this year's Players will be his fifth. Originally from Akron, Ohio, he withdrew after one round in 2008, missed the cut in 2018 and 2019 and tied for 55th at even-par 288 in 2021.
