Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
The Florida Times-Union

Ponte Vedra's Lanto Griffin withdraws from Players Championship; Ryan Armour added to field

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union,

5 days ago
Ponte Vedra Beach resident Lanto Griffin withdrew from The Players Championship on Wednesday, citing an injury to the intercostal muscles near the rib cage.

Ryan Armour will take his place in the field.

Originally from California, Griffin, 34, also withdrew two weeks ago after a first-round 71 at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

'Really confident':Jordan Spieth ready to banish First Coast woes at Players Championship

All Smiles:Smylie Kaufman has made the transition from player to analyst for NBC/Golf Channel

Players Championship roundup:Changes in store for Tour schedule, Rory and Rahm fist-bump LIV

He has completed two events this season on the PGA Tour, tying for 37th at the Farmers Insurance Open and tying for 58th at AT&T Pebble Beach. Griffin has one PGA Tour victory, in 2020 at the Houston Open.

Griffin has previously appeared twice at The Players, shooting a 3-under 285 to tie for 35th in 2021 and missing the cut with a second-round 80 last year.

For Armour, 47, this year's Players will be his fifth. Originally from Akron, Ohio, he withdrew after one round in 2008, missed the cut in 2018 and 2019 and tied for 55th at even-par 288 in 2021.

