Happenings: Visit Spring Arts & Crafts Show then check out the Migration Sensation

Spring Arts & Crafts Show, 5-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Fisher Auditorium & Shisler Conference Center, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Sponsored by the Wayne County Arts and Crafts Guild. Over 90 juried booths of handmade only items. Free admission and free parking, food available. Selling items such as baskets, candles, floral, jewelry, wood items, sewn items, stain glass, pottery, food items, pet items, personal items (soap, lotion, balms, etc.), primitive items, crocheted and knitted items, clothing, dolls, etc. For more information, call 330-347-5915.

"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe ," 7 p.m. March 11, 17-18, and 2:30 p.m. March 12, First Church of God, 1953 Akron Road, Wooster. Purchase tickets at the door or www.brightlfeplayers.org . Proceeds will be donated to Safe Harbor. For more information call Maggie 330-465-6430.

Juried Student Art + Design Exhibition , through March 24, Ashland University’s Coburn Gallery. The Coburn Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. weekends. For more information, call 419-289-5652 or visit the gallery’s Facebook page.

" Seussical the Musical, " 7 p.m. Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Smithville High School cafetorium. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.greenlocaldrama.com or at the door.

54th Annual Pancake and Sausage Day , 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Northwestern High School. Sponsored by the Northwestern Ruritan Club. Dine in and drive-by pick-up. Cost is $8 per meal, $7 seniors (over 65), $5 children 6 to 10, free to children under 5 years old. Proceeds go toward Northwestern community projects. The event is held by the Northwestern Ruritan Club.

Migration Sensation , 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Clinton Township building, Shreve. Experienced birders will be located at observations areas: Wright Marsh, Force Road, Old Route 3, Funk Bottoms Wildlife Area and Cemetery Road. Tours of Brown's Bog, the home to unique carnivorous plants, will be lead by the Nature Conservancy. For more details and to register online, go to www.shreveohio.com/migration-sensation.

Central Christian School annual auction , 9 a.m. Saturday, Central Christian School, 3970 Kidron Road, Kidron. Auction features more than 300 listings with a variety of goods, services and experiences. There will be an online auction March 3-10. Funds raised support the Fair Balance Fund, which allows students’ families to pay variable rates of tuition fairly based on income and resources.

Princess Night Project , 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Kohl Family YMCA, 477 E. Market St., Akron. Since 2001, local members of Altrusa International, a volunteer service organization, have helped make prom dreams come true for more than 2100 girls by providing them with a free prom dress. No recommendation, pre-registration or qualification are needed.

County Line Historical Museum Open House , noon-3 p.m., Saturday, 281 N. Market St., Shreve. Open houses 2nd Saturday of each month. Parking at Shreve Auto Repair, Farmers National bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2 and children 12 and younger are free. Group appointments call Nancy Raymond 330-496-4024.

Cabin Fever Concert Series , 2 p.m. Sunday 12 and 19, Opus Rehearsal Hall, 2 nd Street in Ashland. Ashland Regional Ballet performances designed to entertain the young and young at heart. General admission tickets are $7 and available the website. All children in attendance are welcome to participate in a dance lesson on stage during the show and will have the opportunity to take photos with the members of our company.

Lenten Soup Supper , 6 p.m. Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church, 621 College Ave., Wooster. Served every Wednesday during Lent in Bruch Hall with a soup, bread and fruit followed by a short worship service.

Lenten Wednesdays , 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Zion Lutheran Church, 301 N. Market St., Wooster. Soup Supper and 7 p.m. Lenten service.

Rhythm of the Dance , 7 p.m. Wednesday, Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. North, Canton. Tickets are $38, $43, $48, $58 and $68. And can be purchased online at: http://cantonpalacetheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 330-454-8172.

America, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave., North Canton. Tickets are $50, $78, $88 and $140. VIP packages available. Tickets can be purchased at http://cantonpalacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 330-454-8172.

St. Patrick's Irish Tea , 10-11:15 a.m. Saturday, March 18, Castle Club, Millersburg. Teas and food by Exclusively Yours. Cost is $28 per person. Contact Margi for reservations at 330-465-1393 or email dawdys@embarqmail.com.

Swiss Steak Dinner , 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Beach City American Legion Hall Post 549 (125, 3rd Ave. NE). Drive-thru Carry-Out only. Watch for signs where to enter. Meal includes three bean salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes/homemade gravy, corn, bread and dessert for the cost of $12. Come support veterans still serving America.

Birthday Celebration , 5 p.m., Saturday, March 18. Celebration of Harry Higgins Post 88, Harry Higgins Unit 88 of the American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Riders at the post home, 1338 Claremont Ave., Ashland. Reservations may be made by calling or signing up in the canteen at the post home. Deadline is March 6.

Richland Academy Dance Ensemble , 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Lexington High School. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students, veterans and seniors.

Wooster Chorus Spring Tour, 7:30 p.m. Saturday March 18, First Presbyterian Church of Wooster, 621 College Avenue. Wooster Chorus, an ensemble of 50 student musicians from The College of Wooster will perform. There is no admission fee for the performance, but a freewill offering will be taken to help support the group’s touring cost. More information can be found by email ( jharbaugh@wooster.edu ) or by phone at 330-263-2419.

Steve Free concert , 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Wayne County Historical Society, 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster, Voices from the Past series. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Murr Printing & Graphic, 201 E. Buckeye St., Wooster, or by calling 330-264-8856.

Civil War Round Table , 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, Wooster Brand of Wayne County Public Library. First-person interpreter Emily Lapisardi will portray Confederate spy and diplomat Rose Greenhow. Free and open to the public.

Saeed Jones , 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Student Center Auditorium, Ashland University. Free and open to the public. Jones will read excerpts from his book “Alive at the End of the World.” A collection of poems that confront the haunted condition of Black life in America, it was selected to the Best Books of 2022 lists by The New Yorker, NPR and Publishers Weekly, among others.

Annie Jr. , 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at the Church of the Saviour, 480 Fry Road, Wooster. A production of Wooster Christian School. Tickets are $11 for adults, $6 for students and $30 for a family pack. Tickets available online at www.woosterchristianschool.com/tickets .

Having a Mary Heart in a Martha World , 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, March 25, Shreve United Methodist Church, 430 N. Main St. Shreve. Cost is $5. Lunch will be served. Registration deadline is March 20.

Third Annual Jane Austen Ball, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Wayne Center for the Arts, Wooster. Costumes or dressy attire are encouraged. Live music by Fourpence with instruction by Susan English. Light refreshments provided; no partner necessary. Inexperienced dancers should attend the lesson 6-6:30 p.m. before the ball. Tickets (adults $15, students $10) can be purchased online or by calling 330-264-2787. More information at woosterdance.com or 330-347-8155.

" Kings of Swing ," 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield. Artistic Jazz Orchestra returns with a special tribute to big bands. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the Renaissance Theatre website, rentickets.org , or visit/call the box office at 419-522-2726, 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield.

Bunco , 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Mohicanville Community Church. Free and open to the public.Sandwiches and drinks will be provided. Bring a finger-food type snack. Prizes will be awarded to the highest two scores and the lowest two scores. All ages are welcome to play.

Mohican Community Theatre Beauty and the Beast auditions , 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, and Tuesday, March 28. Auditions will be open for adult performers and young performers who are in grades six-12. An audition packet with full audition information can be found at theohiotheatre.com . Rehearsals will start April 10 with performances on June 16-18 and June 24-26.

Wooster BSA Troop 68 Lenten Fish Fry , 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 31, Church of the Cross UMC, 5100 Cleveland Rd., Wooster. The $12 meal includes fried fish, baked potato with toppings, applesauce, hush puppies, roll, homemade dessert & beverage. Dine-in or takeout.

Buy Me Now/ Silent Auction , 1-5 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 9 a.m. - noon, Saturday, April 29 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Loudonville. More than 125 gift certificates, theme baskets and other items will be available to purchase at the BMN price and taken home. Of course silent bids can still be taken for items not purchased at the BMN prices. Benefits local charities.

Dennis Stroughmatt et L'Esprit Creole concert , 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Wayne County Historical Society, 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster, Voices from the Past series. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Murr Printing & Graphic, 201 E. Buckeye St., Wooster, or by calling 330-264-8856.

Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion , June 24-25, Ashland County Fairgrounds, hosted by Ohio Chapters of the American Truck Historical Society. Show hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Hundreds of vintage trucks, trucking memorabilia display, truck model contest, swap meet, on-site camping, slow race, jake-off, light show, truck swap meet, country convoy. Donations to Ashland Food Bank and Shriner’s Transportation Fund appreciated. Contact Dan Laity, danlaity55@gmail.com , 419-332-8352, www.ohvintrkreu.com .

