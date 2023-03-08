DOJ to create 'guide' on best practices for specialized units in wake of Tyre Nichols' death

More than two months after Tyre Nichols was severely beaten by officers from the Memphis Police Department's SCORPION Unit , the Department of Justice said it is creating a "guide" for mayors and police chiefs across the country to follow.

Separately, the DOJ confirmed that it will be conducting the review of MPD's specialized units that Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis requested in early February.

The guide, which will be written by the DOJ's Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), will focus on how to create policies for specialized units, like the SCORPION Unit, as well as how to review the tactics, training, supervision, accountability and transparency for the units. SCORPION stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhods.

Multiple Memphis police officers kicked, pepper sprayed and beat the 29-year-old Nichols on Jan. 7. He died three days later.

"In the wake of Tyre Nichols' tragic death, the Justice Department has heard from police chiefs across the country who are assessing the use of specialized units and, where used, the appropriate management, oversight and accountability for such units," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a Wednesday press release. "The COPS Office guide on specialized units will be a critical resource for law enforcement, mayors and community members committed to effective community policing that respects the dignity of community members and keeps people safe."

RELATED: Many predicted Memphis would burn after Tyre Nichols. Here's how protestors defied expectations

EXPERT ANALYSIS: Experts say these are the key challenges prosecutors will face in the Tyre Nichols case

This guide will be separate from the review Strickland and Davis in early February requested from the DOJ. That review will focus on the policies and practices of MPD's specialized units.

Once that review is finished, the DOJ's findings will be publicly released, the press release said.

The requested review of MPD's specialized units will look at department policies, practices, training, data along with processes related to MPD officers' use of force and de-escalation.

State lawmakers, clergy and local activists called for the DOJ to open a pattern or practice investigation into MPD in mid-February, which would take a deeper look at the entire department. The review requested by the city is a step below a full-fledged pattern or practice investigation.

Pattern or practice investigations look to see if regular stops, searches or arrests by police violate the Fourth Amendment, along with searching for signs of discriminatory policing or constitutional rights violations, including First Amendment violations.

Nichols, an avid skateboarder who worked for FedEx, was pulled over in the evening hours of Jan. 7 for what police said was a traffic violation, although top MPD officials later said there was no evidence to suggest Nichols had violated any laws.

He was pulled from his car, taken to the ground and pepper sprayed. When he jumped up to run from officers, now-former Officer Preston Hemphill fired his Taser at Nichols.

Nichols pulled off his jacket and continued running.

"I hope they stomp his ass," Hemphill could be heard saying on his body camera footage that was publicly released.

Nichols, who was running to his mother's house, was caught by other officers less than 100 yards from her home.

Officers proceeded to punch, kick, pepper spray and hit Nichols with a baton while he called out for his mother. Eventually, officers dragged him to the side of a squad cruiser as other police walked around the scene.

Nichols was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, where he died Jan. 10.

This story will be updated.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: DOJ to create 'guide' on best practices for specialized units in wake of Tyre Nichols' death