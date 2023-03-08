Police investigate social media threat at Greenville Co. middle school

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a social media threat at a Greenville County middle school Wednesday morning.

According to the Greer Police Department, it received information concerning an active shooter at Greer Middle School.

Officers said the threat stemmed from a social media post made by a third party about a verbal statement they heard.

Police investigated the threat and found it to be false.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Greer Police Department placed additional officers at Greer Middle School and around the school and will continue to have them there throughout the day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.