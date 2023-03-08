Open in App
Greer, SC
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

Police investigate social media threat at Greenville Co. middle school

By Bethany Fowler,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdqd1_0lBn9vpL00

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a social media threat at a Greenville County middle school Wednesday morning.

According to the Greer Police Department, it received information concerning an active shooter at Greer Middle School.

Officers said the threat stemmed from a social media post made by a third party about a verbal statement they heard.

Police investigated the threat and found it to be false.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Greer Police Department placed additional officers at Greer Middle School and around the school and will continue to have them there throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Upstate teacher accused of providing contraband to student
Mauldin, SC46 minutes ago
15-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Anderson
Anderson, SC3 hours ago
Suspect wanted following shooting at Upstate bar
Laurens, SC1 day ago
WANTED: Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting a bar
Laurens, SC1 day ago
Coroner identifies 2 women killed in crash in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC22 hours ago
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday night crash
Spartanburg, SC5 hours ago
3 dead following crash in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
Student arrested following threatening messages at Upstate school
Greenville, SC4 days ago
3 dead in overnight crash in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
Vehicle falls off embankment in Anderson Co.
Powdersville, SC6 hours ago
Suspect sought after shooting at Upstate bar
Laurens, SC1 day ago
Police ID suspect in deadly Asheville hit-and-run
Asheville, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy