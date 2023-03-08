City of Newburgh man accused of rape and other sex crimes against a minor

CITY OF NEWBURGH - State police reported Tuesday they have charged a city of Newburgh man with raping and committing other sex crimes against a minor.

According to state police, while their Orange County Child Abuse Unit was working in conjunction with the Orange County Child Protective Services, they received a report of an adult male engaging in sexual conduct with a child less than 17 years old.

The joint investigation led to the arrest of Jamarr Smith, 22, of the city of Newburgh, with the assistance of city police.

Smith was charged with two counts of third-degree rape and one count each of using a child in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a child, and possession of a sexual performance by a child, all felonies; and and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Smith was arraigned before Newburgh Town Justice Jude Martini and sent to Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $25,000 bond, pending a future appearance in City of Newburgh Court.

The name of Smith's attorney could not immediately be learned. The case initially was assigned to the Legal Aid Society of Orange County, but that posed a conflict of interest and they declined to represent him.

State police are asking anyone who might have been a victim of Jamarr Smith to contact their Orange County Child Abuse Unit at 845-291-2836 or their Middletown barracks at 845-344-5300.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845