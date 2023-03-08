Open in App
Lake George, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Benny ‘The Jet’ leads martial arts expo in Lake George this weekend

By Jay Petrequin,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wopki_0lBn9UBq00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Martial arts legend Benny “The Jet” Urquidez is leading a charge of karate, tae kwon do, kickboxing, and other physical art forms to the village of Lake George . This weekend, the 1970s kickboxer will be joined by David Todd, Donnie Jeffcoat, Terry Down, and more at the International Martial Arts Expo.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The expo comes to the Lake George Holiday Inn Resort on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, featuring martial arts experts, demonstrations and talks. “The Jet” is this year’s featured keynote speaker, and will speak about his experience working with Jackie Chan in the martial arts film “Meals on Wheels,” as well as his 58-knockout kickboxing career as a world championship competitor.

The International Martial Arts Expo is open to all martial arts styles, and all those who practice them. The event is open to the public, with admission at $175 for martial artists, $15 for spectators and $35 to watch on Zoom. Experts will demonstrate and speak on footwork, punch combination, kicks, grappling and mental aspects of martial arts competition.

Chili and music festival coming to Lake George

Check-in starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10, with seminars starting at 7:30 p.m. and running into the evening. Talks begin again at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a break and a set of afternoon sessions. Ticket and registration information can be found by calling organizers at (518) 775-0695. The Lake George Holiday Inn Resort is located at 223 Canada St. in the village of Lake George, and is host to a variety of conventions and other events by the lake every year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lake George, NY newsLocal Lake George, NY
Tonko praises South High Marathon Dance’s $10M landmark
South Glens Falls, NY3 days ago
Shirt Factory’s Italian favorite finds a home in Glens Falls
Glens Falls, NY2 days ago
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: March 6-10
Albany, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Special Olympics athletes red carpet walk for ‘Champions’
Albany, NY7 hours ago
Glens Falls tabletop day back for a ‘Spring Fling’
Glens Falls, NY6 hours ago
TLC, Shaggy to perform at SPAC in June
Saratoga Springs, NY4 hours ago
Special Olympic athlete red carpet event postponed
Albany, NY6 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band postpone Albany concert
Albany, NY9 hours ago
Snowshoes available to borrow at the Troy Public Library
Troy, NY52 minutes ago
Counting Crows coming to SPAC in July
Saratoga Springs, NY4 hours ago
Averill Park repeats as regional champs
Averill Park, NY1 day ago
Springsteen show canceled two days before Albany concert
Albany, NY1 day ago
Meet Ms. Wheelchair New York 2023
Brooklyn, NY6 hours ago
Local Girl Scouts prep for Cookie Concoctions event
Troy, NY2 days ago
Albany Academy captures first-ever regional championship
Troy, NY1 day ago
Albany’s 73rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Albany, NY1 day ago
Buffalo Wild Wings GO opening in Albany postponed due to storm
Albany, NY9 hours ago
Temple Sinai’s Purim celebration returns after three-year hiatus
Saratoga Springs, NY1 day ago
5 things to know this Monday, March 13
Albany, NY8 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Day: A deeper look into popular Irish traditions
Albany, NY2 days ago
“Women Talking,” the final best picture review
Albany, NY2 days ago
Clifton Park Center under new ownership
Clifton Park, NY5 hours ago
Cat gets tossed into a dumpster at a Stewart’s
Glens Falls, NY2 days ago
Larson and Smith lead Union women’s lacrosse past MSMC
Schenectady, NY16 hours ago
Argyle sets superintendent candidate events
Argyle, NY5 hours ago
WATCH: Hochul briefing on incoming blizzard
Albany, NY5 hours ago
Second half gets away from Siena women’s lacrosse at Vermont
Burlington, VT16 hours ago
Late fourth quarter run cost Albany in regionals
Albany, NY1 day ago
North Warren final four bound for first time in program history
Troy, NY1 day ago
City of Mechanicville announces snow emergency
Mechanicville, NY2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy