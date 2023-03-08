Suspect in Custody After Dangerous High-Speed Pursuit on Residential Streets

West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A California Highway Patrol pursuit of a speeding suspect throughout residential areas ended without incident in the city of West Covina around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 8.

CHP attempted to pull over the suspect on Citrus Avenue under the 10 Freeway. The suspect’s white SUV stopped, dropped off a female passenger and then sped off, prompting a pursuit by authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s air support assisted CHP with the pursuit.

The suspect drove through residential areas running red lights and sometimes traveling dangerously fast at approximately 100 mph.

The pursuit came to an end at Merced Avenue and Craig Drive in the city of West Covina.

CHP also recovered possible stolen electronics and license plates from other vehicles.

