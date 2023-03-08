Open in App
Boston, KY
WRIC - ABC 8News

Kentucky man sentenced to 18 years for trafficking fentanyl into Virginia

By Tannock Blair,

5 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced for transporting and selling 300 fentanyl pills in Lee County, Va.

On Tuesday, March 7, Nickolaus Thompson, of Boston, Ky., was sentenced to serve 18 years in prison for charges related to trafficking fentanyl.

According to Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin , Thompson conspired to transport approximately 300 pills pressed with fentanyl from Kentucky to Lee County. Once they were transported, Thompson reportedly sold the pills for $4500. The date of this offense is listed as Jan. 27, 2023, according to court records.

“The sentence imposed by the Court today, eighteen years to serve, reflects the major harm and risks associated with the distribution of fentanyl,” Cridlin said. “Even a very small amount of fentanyl can be deadly — not just for users, but also for the law enforcement officers who encounter it. We must — and we will — continue to seek lengthy periods of incarceration for those responsible for bringing large quantities of fentanyl into our community.”

Virginia married couple stole $2.5 million in COVID relief funds

Cridlin credited the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force for their contributions to Thompson’s case.

“Because of the efforts of law enforcement in this case, approximately 300 pills pressed with fentanyl were removed from circulation in Lee County, each of which could have caused a deadly overdose,” Cridlin continued. “I am thankful to work with such a dedicated team of officers, agents, and prosecutors each day — and I want to commend all who contributed in some way to achieve this result.”

