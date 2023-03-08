Open in App
Law & Crime

Elon Musk opens Twitter up to liability in public war with fired disabled employee

By Elura Nanos,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FqkF_0lBn5mGs00
Elon Musk (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

In what has become his signature attempt-at-snark-gone-wrong style, Elon Musk publicly ridiculed a disabled Twitter employee in a manner that some experts say could instigate a wrongful termination lawsuit.

The former employee, Haraldur Thorleifsson, is a 45-year-old designer from Iceland who was born with muscular dystrophy and has used a wheelchair for two decades. Thorleifsson, who goes by Halli, sold his successful creative design company to Twitter in 2021 (before Musk acquired the company in October 2022) after the two companies successfully worked together in prior years.

After the sale, Thorleifsson teased Twitter’s then-CEO Jack Dorsey about adding a much-requested edit button to Twitter:

Thorleifsson gained nationwide praise in Iceland for structuring the financial aspect of his deal with Twitter in a manner that subjected him to a higher-than-typical tax rate and then speaking publicly about wanting to support the Icelandic health care and education systems from which he has benefitted.

Following the sale of his company, Thorleifsson became one of Iceland’s highest taxpayers and was named Iceland’s person of the year for his many notable philanthropic efforts. In particular, he was lauded for using the proceeds of the sale of his business to start Ramp Up, an initiative to have 1,000 handicap-accessible ramps in Iceland by 2026.

After Iceland’s president Guoni Th. Johannesson jokingly heckled Halli during a press event, that goal was raised to 1,500 ramps.

Thorleifsson continued as a Twitter employee after his company was acquired, until Sunday when he attempted to log on and found himself —along with 200 co-workers — locked out. Thorleifsson reached out to Twitter to inquire as to whether his employment had been terminated, but did not receive an answer. Finally, he tweeted at Musk to ask about his employment status.

Instead of answering Thorleifsson’s question about whether he was still an active employee, Musk asked, “what work have you been doing?”

When Thorleifsson responded with a list of specific tasks, Musk ridiculed him in a tweet to another user, writing, “The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm.”

Thorleifsson volleyed with a series of tweets describing the effects of his disability, which include reliance on a wheelchair and limited use of his hands and fingers.

Thorleifsson explained he is unable to do manual work, including typing on a computer for long periods of time, but that the limitation was not a particular barrier given that his position primarily required him to provide “strategic and tactical guidance.” Thorleifsson also explained that typing on a phone is easier for him because it requires only the use of a single finger.

Shortly thereafter, Thorleifsson said he was contacted by Twitter’s Human Resources department and told his employment was terminated.

“My theory is they made a mistake and are now looking for anything they can find to make this a ‘for cause’ firing to avoid having to fulfill their contractual obligations,” he told the BBC Wednesday. Thorleifsson also said that he is concerned that Twitter will refuse to honor its contractual obligations to him, such as payment of retirement funds.

Under Title VII of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), U.S. companies can be held liable for terminating a disabled employee purely because of that person’s disability, even when that employee is a foreign national. Employers are required to engage in an interactive process with disabled employees to determine whether accommodations could be put in place to address the employee’s disability-related needs.

Moreover, the ADA also forbids an employer from discussing an employee’s disability status with a third party.

Musk’s tweets, which claimed that Thorleifsson “did no actual work” and used his disability as an “excuse” could certainly be used as damning evidence against Musk on both counts.

Law&Crime spoke with attorney and employment law expert Misty Marris Wednesday, who said that “there is no doubt” that Musk’s public dissemination of Thorleifsson’s disability status violates the ADA’s confidentiality requirement. While liability is clear, though, Marris explained that potential financial damages are relatively limited, particularly because Thorleifsson’s disability is well known.

Marris also pointed out that an ADA case is tougher to prove when an employee is fired as part of mass layoffs (such as Twitter’s continued layoffs, including 200 more this week).

However, Marris said “the optics of Musk’s public conversation with Thorleifsson are terrible” in that “it seems that Musk made the decision because of Thorleifsson’s disability.” She added, “It doesn’t matter if it’s because Musk didn’t believe Thorleifsson or personally questioned Thorleifsson’s veracity because as an employer, the requirement to go through the interactive process still exists.”

While Musk would not be personally liable under the ADA, his conduct as Twitter’s CEO would be imputed onto the company for purposes of establishing liability.

Should Thorleifsson choose to bring a lawsuit against Musk, he would still need to prove that he suffered economic loss as a result of his wrongful termination — a hurdle that Marris says could prove difficult and would require “a very fact-specific analysis.” However, Marris said that based on information publicly available, “There is enough here to bring a lawsuit, and there would not be a basis to dismiss at the early stages.”

Late Tuesday, after the Musk-Thorleifsson Twitter exchange went viral, Musk apologized to the man via tweet and said his behavior had been based on a “misunderstanding of [Thorleifsson’s] situation.” Musk said that Thorleifsson is considering remaining at Twitter.

Since Musk took over Twitter, he has already faced many, many lawsuits, including some for illegal discrimination against employees. Should Musk face additional ADA lawsuits from other employees, his tweets with Thorleifsson might be admissible as an attempt to prove a pattern of disability-based discrimination.

Editor’s note: This piece has been changed to reflect a focus on Twitter’s liability under the ADA.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Former GOP candidate repeatedly arrested for torturing and killing his partners’ pets is arrested for threatening cops
Fairfield, CT5 days ago
‘One of the worst cases of abuse I have ever seen’: Ohio parents arrested after infant sustained broken arm, leg, ribs, and brain bleed
Sandusky, OH44 minutes ago
Woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend in his sleep 19 times with scissors and claiming it was a ‘dream’ now pleads insanity
Oshkosh, WI5 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL22 hours ago
Texas driver who outraged the public by abandoning German Shepherd in broad daylight is illegally in U.S. and under arrest, jail records say
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Man hits Black man and woman on head with metal pipe while yelling racial slurs: Police
Santa Monica, CA1 day ago
Woman uses Ancestry.com DNA test to identify mother’s rapist and sues institution for covering it up
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Woman who berated pizzeria owner for playing Spanish-language TV show facing ethnic harassment charges
Hatboro, PA5 days ago
Republican legislator arrested after he’s caught on video swearing at snowplow truck driver clearing road
Wentworth, NH2 days ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY1 day ago
‘This is a horrific individual’: Florida man allegedly dismembered and burned body of woman he met on dating app
Indian Harbour Beach, FL2 hours ago
No sign of foul play when infant boy suddenly died month after surviving kidnapping: Authorities
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Tambourine-wielding ex-NYPD cop who screamed ‘I’m a f—-ing animal’ convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
New York City, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy