The Newport Daily News

From family friendly to live music: 7 ways to keep the St. Patrick's celebration going

By Will Richmond, Newport Daily News,

5 days ago
Sure the annual St. Patrick's Day parade gets all the attention but parade day is filled with activities to keep the celebration going.

Even before the parade has begun guests can remember loved ones at a special Mass at St. Joseph's Church or take in a breakfast buffet.

Families can head over to The Hut for an alcohol-free event and the Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center will be open to delve deeper into Newport's Irish ties.

Here's a look at seven events taking place on Saturday to make a day out of the parade.

Mass in Honor of St. Patrick & St. Brigid, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Broadway & Mann Ave., Newport (near City Hall), 9 a.m. Offered in memory of the deceased members of the Newport Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernian and deceased members of the former Newport Irish Heritage Association. Officiant: Very Rev. Francis A. O’Loughlin, Pastor of Jesus Saviour Church and chaplain of the Newport Ancient Order of Hibernians.

St. Patrick's Parade Day Breakfast Buffet. Brick Alley Pub, 140 Thames St., Newport. Opening at 8 a.m. Regular menu beginning at 11 a.m. Call (401) 849-6334 or email contact@brickalley.com to reserve.

15th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Family Celebration: Martin Recreation Center “The Hut,” 35 Golden Hill Street, behind Newport Library., 1-4 p.m. FREE admission. This alcohol-free, family-friendly event will feature entertainment including bagpipers, Irish step dancers, pirates, face painters, balloons, clowns and more. There will also be giveaways, including a $100 cash door prize and a “How Green Am I” contest with cash prizes ($150, $100, $50). Enjoy a classic good time at no cost and a chance to win prizes and money! Sponsored by: DUNKIN’, IHOP Middletown, City of Newport Recreation Dept, Newport County Prevention Coalition, McNeill Children’sInstitute. Visit the “Events” page at newportirish.com for more information.

St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration: La Forge Casino Restaurant, 186 Bellevue Ave., Newport. Featuring DaveManuel on the piano all day. laforgenewport.com, 401-847-0418.

Post-Parade Celebration hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Ave., Newport noon. Featuring Irish Music by the McMurphy’s and DJ Murph. Food available for sale, including Corned Beed Sandwiches (cash bar). Advance tickets are $25, available from the bartender at Hibernian Hall, via cash, credit card or local check. Questions: Hibernian Hall (401) 847-8671

Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center: 648 Thames St., Newport, noon to 4 p.m. Learn about Irish immigration to the Newport area and of the contributions to the community by individuals of Irish descent from the 1600s to the present through various exhibits, including photographs, artifacts and more. Admission by donation. MNIH Members and children under 16 are free. For more information, please visit newportirishhistory.org.

Irish Music at Greenvale Vineyards: 582 Wapping Road, Portsmouth. 2-5 p.m. Featuring Jack Wright, Jamie Lawton and Tom Perrotti. Free. Contact: (401) 847-3777 or greenvale.com.

