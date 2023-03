rcreader.com

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird Joins 46 State Coalition Requesting TikTok Comply with Multistate Investigation By Alyssa Brouillet, 5 days ago

By Alyssa Brouillet, 5 days ago

DES MOINES, IOWA (March 8, 2023) — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird joined 46 states in an amicus brief Monday, requesting that TikTok Inc fully ...