Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.

The group was abducted Friday after driving a white minivan into Matamoros, Mexico, near the Rio Grande and the southern US border with Brownsville, Texas, the FBI has said .
"Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle," the FBI said, adding that the four friends were then "placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men."
Two of the Americans — identified by CNN as Woodard and Brown — were later found dead, while Eric Williams and McGee were found alive Tuesday.
"I didn't hear from him after Friday," Michelle Williams told WBTW. "Friday morning, he texted me, and I texted him back immediately. He didn't respond. He didn't respond to our son either, so I'm going to assume that's when they were ambushed."
