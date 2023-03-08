Open in App
Claysburg, PA
WTAJ

1 charged for attempted homicide in Blair County

By Alexis Loya,

5 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 22-year-old man Tuesday night in Claysburg following an alleged homicide attempt.

On March 7 around 11 p.m., troopers were sent to the 100 block of Edgewood Street in Claysburg after a 34-year-old woman called 911 to report that her boyfriend, Robert David Short, of Punxsutawney, was firing shots inside the home.

Robert Short, 22, via Blair County Prison

The woman explained that Short had become physical with her 2-year-old, and when she confronted him, he grabbed a pistol and began firing rounds inside the home, according to a state police report. She fled with her two children and managed to get to safety until troopers arrived.

Police found Short inside his girlfriend’s vehicle, and he was arrested without incident.

He is being charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and other related charges.

Police said updates will follow as soon as Short is arraigned on his charges.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates

Comments
Community Policy