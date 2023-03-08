Open in App
Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star

12-year-old girl missing from Waldo area of KC has been found safe

By Robert A. Cronkleton,

5 days ago

Update: Twelve-year-old Delaney Baker has been found safe hours after she was reported missing, a police spokesman said.

Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen early Wednesday in the Waldo area of Kansas City, a police spokesman said.

Delaney Baker was last seen about 5:30 a.m. near West 72nd and Jefferson Streets, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department .

She is believed to have left home on her own, he said. She was described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a pink sweatshirt, purple sweatpants and white tennis shoes. She was carrying a multi-colored backpack.

Delaney’s family is concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s juvenile section at 816-234-5150.

