San Diego, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Driver arrested after car slams into parked vehicles in Bankers Hill

By Jermaine Ong,

5 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after San Diego Police said he crashed his Mercedes-Benz into several vehicles parked on a Bankers Hill street.

The collision happened at around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Grape Street, according to San Diego Police.

Police said the driver lost control of his car and slammed into a row of parked vehicles, causing major damage.

The driver was able to crawl from the overturned Mercedes-Benz through a passenger door.

He was evaluated by medical responders and officers, and police arrested him after he underwent field sobriety tests.

