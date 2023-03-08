Open in App
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

Normandale Park protest shooter changes plea to guilty on nine charges, including murder

By Tim SteeleJami Seymore,

5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland mass shooter pleaded guilty on Wednesday to nine charges, including murder, for opening fire at a protest in Normandale Park in February 2022, killing one woman and injuring four others before he was shot.

Benjamin Smith, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, four counts of attempt to commit any degree of murder or aggravated murder, three counts of first-degree assault, and one count of second-degree assault, according to court documents.

Following today’s plea change, Knightly’s wife spoke with media.

“No one in the group of women he initially approached was armed,” said Katherine Knapp, Knightly’s wife and partner. “Today, we can take some small satisfaction in knowing Benjamin Smith finally had to accept the truth and concede the fact that he is guilty as charged.”

It’s unclear if Smith took a plea deal or what kind of sentence he will receive. His sentencing is set for April 18.

The shooting

On February 19, 2022, the protesters were confronted by a man who told them to leave, then drew a pistol and opened fire, Deputy DA Mariel Mota said in an affidavit days after the killing .

KOIN Coverage: The Normandale Park killing

Police respond to a fatal shooting in the area of Normandale Park in Northeast Portland on Saturday evening, Feb. 19, 2022. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP)

Smith “approached the demonstration and confronted several of its participants, yelling at them and demanding they leave the area,” Mota said in an affidavit, citing videos shot at the scene. After several protesters told him to leave them alone and go home, Smith said they should “make” him leave and approached a person aggressively, who pushed Smith back.

Moments, later Smith drew his gun, Mota said.

Brandy “June” Knightly, 60, was shot in the head at close range and died on the scene, Mota said. Smith stopped shooting only when someone fired back, striking him in the hip area, Mota said.

One of the wounded was shot in the neck and is paralyzed from the neck down, Mota said. Two people were shot multiple times, including one of them in the abdomen, and the fourth wounded person was shot in the arm.

Smith was badly wounded and remained in the hospital for weeks. He made his first court appearance on March 24, 2022 and entered a not guilty plea.

It was later revealed Smith had been contacted by the FBI in 2021 after they received tips about him, but ultimately abandoned any “further investigative actions” based on information they had at the time.”

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said Smith had injured five others before he was shot. The correct number of injuries is four. This version of the story has been updated to reflect this information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

