Shadow and Bone's Crows Add New Members in New Season 2 Clip (Exclusive)

The Grishaverse returns to streaming screens in just over one week. Shadow and Bone Season 2 is set to pick up where the debut installment left off , continuing Alina Starkov 's quest for various amplifiers in an effort to bring down the Fold and General Kirigan 's wrath once and for all. Alina's mission is far from a solo endeavor, as she has the assistance of longtime friend Mal as well as Kaz Brekker 's collection of Crows. This Ketterdam gang started off with evil intentions, setting out to kidnap the Sun Summoner, but eventually banded together with the good-hearted Grisha and to take the fight to the Darkling .

The Crows may have begun as a tight-knit trio, but Season 2 promises to expand their ranks. In an exclusive clip shared with ComicBook.com , the Crows meet up with Wylan Hendricks, the group's new "demolitions man." Jesper questions Wylan's abilities and suggests better names to hire. Kaz shuts it down, emphasizing that Wylan is the man for the job. From there, Inej brings the group's new Heartrender into Wylan's demolitions laboratory. She introduces herself as Nina Zenik, which gets a shocked reaction from the Crows.

You can watch the exclusive clip below...

Fans of Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels will recognize this ensemble as a nearly-completed Six of Crows. The 2015 novel of the same name comes two years after the events of the Shadow and Bone book trilogy, spotlighting Kaz Brekker and company in their own adventure. The ongoing Netflix adaptation has somewhat combined the Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows stories into one giant narrative.

"We pitched [this storyline] as 'Ocean's Eleven meets Game of Thrones,'" showrunner Eric Heisserer said ahead of Season 1's release. "These are three of our Crows, a criminal element who have a mission all their own. How it dovetails in with the [Shadow and Bone trilogy] storyline I hope will be very exciting for our fans."

Related:

The final Crow, Matthias, was also introduced in Season 1. This Fjerdan Dr?skelle began by hunting Nina but quickly fell in love with the charming Heartrender. Matthias ends Season 1 in prison, as Nina declared him to be a slave trader in a last-ditch effort to save his life.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 begins streaming on Netflix next Thursday, March 16th.