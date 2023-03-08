Open in App
Bowling Green, KY
See more from this location?
HipHopWired

Jay-Z Sends Flowers To Seniors Who Redid Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

By Martin Berrios,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeVEI_0lBmqaXd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSpKR_0lBmqaXd00

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

While he may not have a presence on social media, Jay-Z doesn’t miss a beat. He sent flowers to an senior home who redid Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance.

As spotted on BOSSIP, the residents at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky got major respect from the legendary MC. It seems they were left very inspired after viewing Rihanna’s game changing performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. So much so they replicated her performance but gave it a more mature flair. They shared the clip on social media and the footage quickly went viral on TikTok. Their hilarious rendition eventually landed on Jay-Z’s radar prompting him to thank them with a spread of fresh florals.

WNKY s poke to some of the residents at the facility to detail how the idea came about. “My grandchildren and I watched and there were flips and flops and I was standing there thinking ‘wow I wish I could do that’…and then I did do that,” said Dora Martin. “I went to the doctor the other day and the nurses as soon as I walked in there, knew who I was”. The troop also made it clear that they were very flattered by Jay-Z’s gesture. “ We thought about pressing them in a book but we haven’t got a big enough book,” said resident Ora Rampenthal.

You can view their rendition of Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance below which has been viewed over 30 million times, below.

Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show #seniorlivingcommunity #halftimeshow #SuperBowl #rihanna #fyp

♬ original sound – Brian Esperon

The post Jay-Z Sends Flowers To Seniors Who Redid Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Louisville lands 5-star recruit after change of heart
Louisville, KY21 hours ago
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Kentucky
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Former UK commit Skyy Clark enters transfer portal; may land at Louisville
Louisville, KY22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Felton Spencer, former Louisville basketball standout and Eastern High star, dies at 55
Louisville, KY22 hours ago
Outside Lands 2023 Tickets Are On Sale Now, Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters & More Among Headliners
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Anna's Greek Restaurant in Bowling Green
Bowling Green, KY3 days ago
Elite '23 C Dennis Evans Commits to Louisville
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Howard University Gets Their Own Air Jordan 1 Low PE
Washington, DC4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy