Daily Independent

Gilbert council kills light rail, tables commuter rail ordinance

5 days ago

Light rail is doubly dead in Gilbert.

While Valley Metro had no proposal for a line in Gilbert and town officials long had said they were opposed to it for town, the Gilbert Town Council took the extra step of passing an ordinance against it March 7.

The ordinance prohibits any expenditure of town money or resources, including staff time, to further light rail in town. It passed on a 5-1 vote with Mayor Brigette Peterson voting in dissent and Council Member Yung Koprowski abstaining.

“I want to say ‘R.I.P.’ to light rail,” Council Member Scott Anderson said after the vote.

“Now it’s dead even though it never lived,” Peterson said. “I don’t know what more to say about that.”

Peterson, who frequently has voiced opposition to light rail in Gilbert, said she only voted no because she wanted to address light and commuter rail in one ordinance rather than send people to two different ones.

In fact, the ordinance that passed at the March 7 council meeting is silent on commuter rail, the original issue that sparked discontent among residents attending council meetings last summer and fall.

Two ordinance proposals that addressed commuter rail were tabled March 7 with council members asking to have a study session so that they could work on an approach around which members could coalesce, be it an ordinance, policy or council directive.

The messiness of the vote came after Peterson, as is her prerogative as mayor, put an ordinance proposal on the agenda that prohibited the town from putting in any new fees in support of light or commuter rail as well as any new taxes without a voter referendum.

Three council members also can put an item on the agenda, and new council members Jim Torgeson, Chuck Bongiovanni and Bobbi Buchli opted to put the other two ordinance proposals on the agenda, including the one that passed against light rail.

Their commuter rail item did not go as far as the light rail ordinance. It limited the prohibitions to expenditure of money in the furtherance of rail and removed prohibitions listed against light rail on using “accounts, credit, facilities, vehicles, personnel, equipment, buildings, or any other thing of value of the town.”

The trio tried to run an ordinance proposal at the Feb. 21 council meeting against both light and commuter rail with all those prohibitions, but it failed on a 4-3 vote as Peterson and Council Member Yung Koprowski said it was too restrictive and kept the town from being a part of discussions if Amtrak or another rail company decided to run commuter rail on tracks already running through town.

A decision to run such a commuter rail service is outside the town’s jurisdiction as it does not own the tracks. Such a service, which would run from Tucson to Buckeye, has been studied by planning bodies, but no active proposal exists, and no funding source has been identified.

The trio said at the March 7 meeting that they separated commuter and light rail into different ordinance proposals because they were hearing universal opposition to light rail and wanted to allow Gilbert to have a seat at the table if there were regional discussions on commuter rail.

Still, their approach was criticized by other council members. Koprowski said ordinances were the “wrong tool” to address the situation.

“I do feel that our current processes and procedures would allow us to make decisions on rail,” she said. “Any issues, any major issues would come to council and require our direction and approval. It doesn’t require the ordinance to be in place for that to already happen.”

Vice Mayor Kathy Tilque was sharply critical of the process that brought three different ordinance proposals to council at once, while acknowledging that open meetings laws that prevent more than three council members from discussing an item outside a meeting were partly to blame.

“We all said we want to work together,” Tilque said. “This is not doing that. It’s embarrassing. I’m embarrassed, and I want us to sit down and find solutions together not in this format that is just causing distress and unrest within our community. That is not fair to all of our citizens.”

Torgeson said he believed the ordinances were necessary to be completely transparent in the process.

"The reason I did that (split light rail and commuter rail in ordinance proposals) is the staff couldn't spend $50,000 doing the study, 20,000, 10, five," he said. "It would force transparency that four people up on this dais would have to vote to spend that money to do a study for commuter route,"

Buchli answered Tilque by saying she was not embarrassed to represent the people who elected her on the issue. But she moved to have all three items tabled to allow further study.

Bongiovanni successfully amended her motion so that the light rail proposal could be voted on. He stressed the importance of at least killing that.

"If we wanted to kill it, we need to kill it," he said.

His amendment passed on a 4-2 vote with Koprowski and Tilque voting in dissent and Anderson abstaining.

Anderson said he wanted to kill any future discussion  on light rail, which he said he thought was dead months ago. But he also believed it bad policy not to be able to even study what commuter rail would mean in Gilbert, comparing it to Gilbert giving away its frontage access to the US 60 years ago in negotiatons with Mesa.

The rail controversy dates to 2022 when council considered a feasibility study on commuter stations along the rail track. That sparked community outcry against rail coming to town and an original ordinance against from then-Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes. That never came to a vote during the year.

Tom Blodgett can be reached by email at tblodgett@iniusa.org or follow him @sp_blodgett on Twitter. We would like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments, pro or con, on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org.

