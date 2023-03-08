Finding a smooth path

Interstate 17 work will be ongoing throughout the summer.

But the project shouldn’t put a kink in your travel plans depending on when you choose to hit the road.

The project, along a 23-mile stretch of the route north of Phoenix, will widen northbound and southbound lands and add additional lanes to improve capacity and reduce congestion from Anthem Way north to the Sunset Point Rest Area.

Project construction is expected to last until 2025.

At night, motorists can expect delays of at least one hour and backups of about 2 miles when blasting work occurs along the artery.

“Full closures of I-17 in both directions for the controlled rock blasting work are only scheduled Mondays through Thursdays from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.,” said Laura Douglas, a project manager at ADOT. “However, the allowable window of time for this work to occur is between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The start and end times of each closure could vary based on the blast site, weather and traffic conditions, or other unforeseen circumstances.”

On weeknights, crews will begin narrowing I-17 to a single lane in both directions at 7 p.m. and then fully close the highway at 10 p.m. when controlled rock blasting is scheduled, Douglas said.

About 120 controlled rock blasts are necessary over a period of several months. Blasting is “relatively quiet” because the charges are placed deep beneath the surface, which muffles “most” of the sound, she said.

Initial blasting began last November.

The improvements are expected to widen 15 miles of road, replacing two bridges and widen 10 others while constructing 8 miles of a new “flex” lane system.

Existing rock formations that abut current lanes need to be removed to make room for two flex lanes along an 8-mile stretch. Removing the rock formations to accommodate the widening of 15 miles of existing lanes, she said.

Flex lanes will be open to northbound or southbound traffic — depending on the peak traffic direction and the greatest need. Barriers for the flex lanes can be controlled remotely and will be separated from the southbound road by a concrete barrier.

The new lanes will be constructed from Coldwater Road in Black Canyon City to the Sunset Point Rest Area.

The flex lanes should be innovative.

“An automated system of gates and a net barrier will prevent any vehicle from entering the flex lanes in the wrong direction,” Douglas said. “The

ADOT Traffic Operations Center will be able to control the gates and the net barrier remotely, as well as monitor the flex lanes through a series of cameras. Overhead message signs will alert drivers to the open direction of the flex lanes.”

The flex lanes will be operational seven days a week.

The total cost is $445.94 million and comes from multiple funding sources that include federal aid with matching state funds; state highway funds approved by the Arizona Legislature in 2019, a Rebuilding America Infrastructure Grant and funds from the Maricopa Association of Governments.

The developer is a joint partnership with Kiewit and Fann Contracting.

But the project hasn’t come without some challenges.

“Our cold and wet winter has been a bit of a challenge for the controlled rock blasting work,” Douglas said. “The project team has had to postpone blasting work several times this year due to the weather conditions.

However, the project still remains on schedule for completion in 2025.”

Still, officials want motorists to pay attention and stay alert for potential hiccups.

From Anthem Way to Table Mesa Road, lanes in both directions will be shifted to the outside to allow for the work to begin on the new lanes, Douglas said.

Over the next few months, drivers will notice work being done to upgrade existing drainage structures, as well as the construction of new drainage structures.

In addition, work will begin on six bridge widenings, while two new bridge structures will begin construction. There is significant

work currently underway to widen the New River bridge, she said.

“Drivers should expect an active work zone throughout the entire 23-mile project corridor with concrete barriers and construction personnel and equipment. It is extremely important for drivers to pay attention, slow down and be cautious.”

For information, please visit https://www.improvingi17.com/traffic-alerts/ or www.az511.com.