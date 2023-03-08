Peoria celebrates young artists

Over the last few months, Peoria Unified and the city have been celebrating young artists.

Peoria mayor and city council honored 23 young artists from the Peoria Unified School District spanning kindergarten to eighth grade who participated in the 12th exhibition of the City of Peoria’s Young Artists Program.

“Public art enriches the quality of life for residents, visitors, and businesses by creating spaces that invite contemplation, while evoking a sense of community,” said Marylou Stephens, arts, culture and library services director. “Through a diverse and vibrant collection of public art, lively theater, and festival offerings, Peoria is proud to foster a strong arts culture.”

The young artists program was created in 2016 as an opportunity to engage students interested in the arts, while bringing attention to the value that art brings to a community. The latest exhibition was on display in Peoria City Hall from Nov. 1, 2022 through Feb. 7, 2023.

Students were honored with the framing of their personal artwork, and a certificate of recognition for their creative contributions at the Feb. 7 Peoria City Council meeting.

The West Valley Art Museum, located in Peoria City Hall, selected one student’s art to have on continued display near the museum through March 2023.

Whitney Sharp, a fifth grader at Oakwood Elementary, was awarded with this distinct honor.

Last weekend, the district and city celebrated the 21st Annual Peoria Arts & Cultural Festival, March 4, at Osuna Park in Old Town.

The festival hosted a whole slew of art forms, performances, experiences, activities and more from West Valley young artists.

Up next is National Arts in Education Week in the fall.

This is a national celebration recognizing the transformative power of arts education. Created by Congress in 2010 through House Resolution 275 , the celebration is designated to bring attention to this cause for elected officials and educational decision makers across the country and to support equitable access to the arts for all students.