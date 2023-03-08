Open in App
Columbia, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crash involving semi-truck shuts down eastbound Interstate 70 in Columbia

By Matthew Sanders,

5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A crash involving a semi-truck shut down eastbound Interstate 70 near Range Line Street in Columbia on Wednesday morning.

Details about the crash weren't immediately available but a semi-truck and passenger vehicle could be seen wrecked on the side of the interstate. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert that the road was shut down at about 8 a.m.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the closure would last. A message posted on the Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler information map at about 8 a.m. estimated it would last about two hours.

One lane appeared to be open by about 9:30 a.m.

The closure caused traffic to back up onto other streets, including Business Loop 70 in Columbia.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

The post Crash involving semi-truck shuts down eastbound Interstate 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

