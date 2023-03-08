Five new Wawa stores opening in New Jersey this year

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Wawa, a popular nationwide convenience store serving everything from smoothies to snacks, is opening five new locations in New Jersey this year, the company announced.

The new stores will be up and running in the spring at the following Garden State locations :

10 Lanes Mill Rd in Brick

3280 Route 38 in Mount Laurel

966 Route 17 N in Ramsey

1006 White Horse Pike in Oaklyn

28 Route 10 in East Hanover

The exact dates have not yet been announced. The menus at the new stores are similar and feature a variety of breakfast foods, salads, burgers, chicken strips, sandwiches, and different types of coffee.

Wawa opened its first store in New Jersey in 1968 and has added hundreds of locations since then, the company said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.