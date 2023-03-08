Open in App
East Hanover, NJ
See more from this location?
PIX11

Five new Wawa stores opening in New Jersey this year

By Mira Wassef,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BI0Jv_0lBmo4eI00

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Wawa, a popular nationwide convenience store serving everything from smoothies to snacks, is opening five new locations in New Jersey this year, the company announced.

The new stores will be up and running in the spring at the following Garden State locations :

  • 10 Lanes Mill Rd in Brick
  • 3280 Route 38 in Mount Laurel
  • 966 Route 17 N in Ramsey
  • 1006 White Horse Pike in Oaklyn
  • 28 Route 10 in East Hanover

The exact dates have not yet been announced. The menus at the new stores are similar and feature a variety of breakfast foods, salads, burgers, chicken strips, sandwiches, and different types of coffee.

Wawa opened its first store in New Jersey in 1968 and has added hundreds of locations since then, the company said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Sports equipment chain relocates 1 of its 5 N.J. stores
Madison, NJ2 days ago
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small New Jersey Restaurant
Morristown, NJ1 day ago
Retro chic! This is the very best motel in New Jersey
Wildwood Crest, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crazy, unique pancake joint opens 4th NJ location
Freehold Township, NJ3 days ago
This South Jersey Pizzeria Has The Best Cheesesteak In All Of NJ
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
NJ city plans to fine stores for customers abandoning shopping carts
Vineland, NJ3 days ago
This Iconic New Jersey Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu Item
West Orange, NJ2 days ago
Catering company finds new home in Westfield
Westfield, NJ3 days ago
Delicious! It’s New Jersey’s Very Best Bakery and One of the Best in America
Englewood, NJ2 days ago
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in New Jersey
Princeton, NJ4 days ago
Plazas, two-way bike lane on tap as NYC public space push begins
New York City, NY6 hours ago
More LIRR service changes after Grand Central Madison launch
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Supporters, opponents of congestion pricing rally in NYC
New York City, NY21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy