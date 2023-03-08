‘Married At First Sight’ Exclusive Preview: Shaq Admits He Sacrificed A Job To Stay With Kirsten

Shaq has already made sacrifices for his marriage. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 8 episode of Married At First Sight, Shaq explains why he rejected a solid job offer. “For me, it’s realizing that I am no longer on this path of life by myself. Like, I was all offered a job out of state, kind of far away, and it’s a big role, and I said no,” he says.

Shaq and Kirsten in ‘Married At First Sight.’ (Lifetime)

Shaq says that he made this decision “without consulting” Kirsten because he knew it’d be a “problem” if he had brought it up beforehand. “Like, we need to focus on us. So I went ahead as a man and made the decision for myself,” he adds.

Shaq believes he can’t “just make decisions” based on just him anymore. “I’m sacrificing things to stay here in Nashville, and I hope she appreciates me because this is something that I really wanted,” Shaq admits.

Kirsten isn’t complaining about Shaq staying in Nashville, but she does realize this could be a slippery slope. “I appreciate him doing that. I hope that was his true decision that he wanted to make overall because I want nothing but the best for him and I,” she says.

Shaq reveals he turned down a job for Kirsten. (Lifetime)

Her life and family are in Nashville. That’s why it’s so important for her to stay. However, Kirsten makes sure to tell Shaq that she’s not wanting him to do anything he doesn’t want to do. “I definitely don’t want to hold you back and prevent you not taking the position,” she tells him.

Shaq and Kirsten’s marriage didn’t get off to the easiest start, which may be why he’s trying to make up for it now. Shaq had to delay their honeymoon to attend a research conference in Mississippi. Needless to say, Kirsten was not pleased by the abrupt change of plans. Married At First Sight season 16 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.