Open in App
Columbia, TN
See more from this location?
Maury County Source

Over 70 Traffic Stops Made in Multi-Agency Traffic Safety Operation

By Morgan Mitchell,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdnB3_0lBmf31200
photo from Columbia Police Department

In an effort to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities, Law Enforcement Officers from the Columbia Police Department, Maury County Sheriff’s Department, Spring Hill Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked together on Tuesday, March 7 to conduct high visibility, directed traffic enforcement on Nashville Hwy.

In 3 hours over 70 traffic stops were conducted on Nashville Highway with multiple citations and arrests being made. Some of the violations that officers encountered Tuesday were speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt violations, move-over law, and driving on revoked/suspended driver’s license.

Traffic Safety Operations, with an emphasis on school zones and in high vehicle crash rate areas, will continue in the future.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Deadly road rage shooting investigation outside Walmart in Hermitage
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting at Walmart in Hermitage, police say
Nashville, TN13 hours ago
Four Arrests with Guns, Cash, Cocaine, and Fentanyl seized during an Investigation into Narcotics Distribution in Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
VA claims caretaker wasn’t employee after leaving elderly man on side of interstate
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Metro police: License plate readers catching crime within first days of use
Nashville, TN2 days ago
How drunk are you? Jessica Gooch: 2 out of 10
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Deputies search for driver after man shot, injured in Middle Tennessee road rage incident
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Lawsuit claims officer involved in deadly I-65 shooting had ‘longstanding disciplinary history’
Nashville, TN1 day ago
‘It’s gotten out of control’: Police say slow-moving bill to seize street racer’s cars could help make communities safer
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Lebanon event raising money for man injured in boating accident
Lebanon, TN12 hours ago
Fentanyl, other drugs found in overnight bust on Bell Road
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Suspect In Fatal Crash Held In Henry Co. Jail
Springfield, TN3 days ago
License plate reader alert leads to stolen car chase, arrest in Madison
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Metro Police officer crashes cruiser while pursuing suspected DUI driver in Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Subjects Wanted by the Dickson Police Department
Dickson, TN3 days ago
Man charged after spilling tea in Tennessee McDonald’s, police say
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Warrant Served Leads to Multiple Police Showing Up on Atlas St.
Murfreesboro, TN4 days ago
Nearly 30 ounces of cocaine, guns seized in drug bust
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Murfreesboro Police Investigating $3,000 Theft from Local Clothing / Shoe Store
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Busy weekend in Nashville has human trafficking advocates on alert
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Woman dies after crashing into utility pole in Bellevue
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Kanya Cargile pulls boyfriend back inside window as he escapes from assault
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Council members question private police force hired to protect downtown Nashville businesses
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Water flows from historic Nashville reservoir into yards
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Suspect Caught on Camera Taking Package From Smyrna Home
Smyrna, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy