Over 70 Traffic Stops Made in Multi-Agency Traffic Safety Operation

photo from Columbia Police Department

In an effort to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities, Law Enforcement Officers from the Columbia Police Department, Maury County Sheriff’s Department, Spring Hill Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked together on Tuesday, March 7 to conduct high visibility, directed traffic enforcement on Nashville Hwy.

In 3 hours over 70 traffic stops were conducted on Nashville Highway with multiple citations and arrests being made. Some of the violations that officers encountered Tuesday were speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt violations, move-over law, and driving on revoked/suspended driver’s license.

Traffic Safety Operations, with an emphasis on school zones and in high vehicle crash rate areas, will continue in the future.