Open in App
May need paid subscription
Lexington Herald-Leader

Girls’ Sweet 16: Day 1 wrap-up from basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena

5 days ago

The Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament tipped off with four first-round games Wednesday in Rupp Arena.

Owensboro Catholic, Sacred Hart, George Rogers Clark and North Laurel punched tickets to Friday’s quarterfinals in Lexington.

Four more first-round games are on tap for Thursday.

Follow along live Thursday as Jared Peck and Caroline Makauskas of the Lexington Herald-Leader provide live updates from courtside along with freelancer Josh Moore .

Scroll down below to read their Twitter updates.

Until Thursday’s action tips off at 11 a.m., catch up on Wednesday’s opening-day contests below.

Wednesday’s results:

Game 1: Owensboro Catholic 54, Bowling Green 51 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 2: Sacred Heart 70, Lawrence County 33 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 3: George Rogers Clark 51, Mercer County 43 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 4: North Laurel 59, Frederick Douglass 57 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Here is Thursday’s lineup:

Game 5: Knott County Central (23-9) vs. Ashland Blazer (25-7), 11 a.m. | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 6: McCracken County (32-2) vs. Bethlehem (28-7), 1:30 p.m. | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 7: Mercy (24-9) vs. Cooper (29-3), 6 p.m. | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 8: Henderson County (26-4) vs. Simon Kenton (19-14), 8:30 p.m. | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come.

More Sweet 16:

BRACKET: View the full tournament schedule

PRIMER: How to watch and follow the tourney

ROSTERS: KHSAA rosters for all 16 teams

STATISTICS: KHSAA statistics for all 16 teams

PREVIEW: A glance at every team and predictions for who could win it all

PREVIEW: Sixteen things to get you ready for the 2023 Girls’ Sweet 16

PODCAST: Columnist John Clay and high school sports writer Jared Peck preview the Girls’ Sweet 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RHDVC_0lBmcQAJ00
Owensboro Catholic players encouraged their teammates from the bench during the Lady Aces’ opening-round victory over Bowling Green in the 2023 Girls’ Sweet 16 in Rupp Arena on Wednesday. Ryan Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Kentucky police officer charged with stealing drugs, having stolen gun
Somerset, KY4 days ago
From the awkward to applause, a peek inside the Calipari house on Selection Sunday
Lexington, KY20 hours ago
Jerry Stackhouse Makes His Feelings On NCAA Tournament Bid Clear
Nashville, TN1 day ago
John Calipari Has Brutally Honest Comment About This Kentucky Team
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Why does Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe keep getting away with this dirty play?
Lexington, KY2 days ago
John Calipari blasted after Kentucky’s latest disappointment
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Kentucky Student Allegations: Where's the Proof?
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Western Kentucky could target high-profile replacement for Rick Stansbury
Bowling Green, KY2 days ago
Sports world reacts to horrible Ohio State news
Columbus, OH2 days ago
WATCH: John Calipari, CJ Fredrick, Lance Ware React to Kentucky's NCAA Tournament Draw
Lexington, KY21 hours ago
'Leading Candidate' For Georgetown Head Coaching Job Has Emerged
Washington, DC2 days ago
Kentucky’s trip to the SEC Tournament is a short one. Vanderbilt upsets UK in Nashville.
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Video from witness prompts outrage after man dies in Kentucky police custody
Ashland, KY4 days ago
Felton Spencer, former Louisville basketball standout and Eastern High star, dies at 55
Louisville, KY23 hours ago
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 80-73 SEC Tournament Loss to Vanderbilt
Lexington, KY2 days ago
This time, John Pelphrey was on right side of ‘Laettner play.’ It still ended in pain.
Cookeville, TN3 days ago
Louisville lands 5-star recruit after change of heart
Louisville, KY22 hours ago
Doctor removed from KY juvenile justice agency after video shows ‘incident’ with pill
Jackson, KY11 hours ago
Kentucky finds bright side in early exit from SEC Tournament as topsy-turvy season goes on
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Lexington restaurant that started out downtown announces it’s closing for good
Lexington, KY8 hours ago
The NCAA Tournament is here, but recruiting continues. Top links from the Next Cats blog.
Lexington, KY7 hours ago
Coroner releases name of woman who died after wind blew tree onto vehicle in Lexington
Lexington, KY9 days ago
Final Bracketology: Where Kentucky Stands on Selection Sunday
Lexington, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy