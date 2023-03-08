Girls’ Sweet 16: Day 1 wrap-up from basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena

The Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament tipped off with four first-round games Wednesday in Rupp Arena.

Owensboro Catholic, Sacred Hart, George Rogers Clark and North Laurel punched tickets to Friday’s quarterfinals in Lexington.

Four more first-round games are on tap for Thursday.

Follow along live Thursday as Jared Peck and Caroline Makauskas of the Lexington Herald-Leader provide live updates from courtside along with freelancer Josh Moore .

Until Thursday’s action tips off at 11 a.m., catch up on Wednesday’s opening-day contests below.

Wednesday’s results:

Game 1: Owensboro Catholic 54, Bowling Green 51 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 2: Sacred Heart 70, Lawrence County 33 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 3: George Rogers Clark 51, Mercer County 43 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 4: North Laurel 59, Frederick Douglass 57 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Here is Thursday’s lineup:

Game 5: Knott County Central (23-9) vs. Ashland Blazer (25-7), 11 a.m. | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 6: McCracken County (32-2) vs. Bethlehem (28-7), 1:30 p.m. | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 7: Mercy (24-9) vs. Cooper (29-3), 6 p.m. | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 8: Henderson County (26-4) vs. Simon Kenton (19-14), 8:30 p.m. | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come.

